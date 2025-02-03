Arjun Kapoor's emotional birthday wish for late mom after running out of photos to post will make you love him more: 'I hate that…'

Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor are often heard fondly speaking about their mother, the late Mona Shourie Kapoor, and the lovely bond they shared with her. While they miss her every second, the siblings never miss an opportunity to express their profound love for their mommy dearest. On Mona’s birth anniversary, the Singham Again actor dropped an adorable picture and penned an emotional note.

A while ago, on February 3, 2025, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram and dropped a selfie with the picture of her late mother, TV producer and entrepreneur Mona Shourie Kapoor. As he celebrated his mother’s birth anniversary, he hoped to have made her proud wherever she is. In the captions, Arjun expressed, “Happy birthday Maa. I miss u all the time, maybe now more than ever.”

He further added, “Hope u are proud of Ansh & me for trying to be the best version of ourselves after all that u taught us… We try & represent you in the best we can. I’ve run out of pictures and words also… I hate that I can’t say anything to you anymore but one day we will meet again, hug again, speak again till then keep smiling keep watching over us. love u to infinity & beyond!”

Arjun Kapoor’s emotional post for his mom Mona:

Hours ago, Anshula Kapoor also dropped childhood pictures featuring her mom and brother Arjun. In her note to her ‘Ma’, the celebrity stated, “You would have been 61 today. Haven’t cut a cake with you on your birthday since 2008… it’s been so long, with each year I come close to forgetting the look on your face every time we sang happy birthday.. Miss you everyday Ma - your laugh, your tight hugs, the safety I felt just being in the same room as you. Wish I could hug you just one more time.”

Anshula concluded the emotional and heartwarming note by hoping that their mother is feasting on dahi kadhi, fish curry, and rice on her special day.

Anshula Kapoor’s emotional post for her mom, Mona:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be next seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.