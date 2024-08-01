Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan reveals director Anees Bazmee's EPIC reaction after he said, '15 ghante hogaye sir, ghar jaane do'

Kartik Aaryan is known as one of the most versatile and talented actors, and he is currently busy filming for his upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee. The actor frequently shares behind-the-scenes moments from the set and keeps his fans and followers updated about the movie.

Recently, he took to Instagram stories to share a black-and-white picture featuring director Bazmee on the set of the horror comedy and revealed his epic reaction to 'Ghar jaane do'.

In the picture, which is from the set of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik captured his director and humorously shared how he had been asking Anees Bazmee to let him go home after a 15-hour shoot. Anees's reaction is quite amusing, as he can be seen holding a sword with an angry expression, humorously indicating that he doesn’t want Kartik to leave.

Kartik wrote, "When i say 15 ghante hogaye sir, ghar jaane do". Check out the picture here!

After the success of the previous two films, expectations for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have soared. Recently, rumors surfaced online that Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, known for his roles in Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons, would be making his Bollywood return in this much-anticipated horror comedy after nearly eight years.

However, the film’s producer, Bhushan Kumar, has denied these reports, stating in an interview with Hindustan Times, “No, this piece of news is totally false.”

In April, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the filmmakers were planning a unique dance showdown between Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit for the movie. They also revealed that Bhushan Kumar and his team were working on a fresh version of the iconic song Ami Je Tomar for this sequence featuring Vidya and Madhuri.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is part of one of Bollywood's most cherished franchises. Kartik Aaryan stars as Rooh Baba, with Vidya Balan reprising her role as the original Manjulika. The film also includes significant roles for Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit. The horror comedy is scheduled to be released during Diwali 2024.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has several exciting projects lined up, including one with acclaimed director Sooraj Barjatya. Additionally, he is set to star in an untitled romantic film alongside Triptii Dimri, a sequel to Pati Patni Aur Woh, and a Sandeep Modi directorial under Karan Johar’s banner.

