Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer launch: Kartik Aaryan says he met Triptii Dimri directly on set; reveals they didn't do workshops: ‘Our chemistry in film…’

Get ready for a spooky thrill ride this Diwali with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3! The much-awaited trailer is finally out, and Kartik Aaryan has opened up about working alongside Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. He also revealed that he met Triptii for the first time on set, without any prior workshops. The actor further added, in Hindi, “Our chemistry in the film will unfold for you all as the story progresses.”

At the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer launch event, Kartik Aaryan praised his co-star Triptii Dimri, calling her ‘hardworking’. He said, “I had a great time working with Triptii. Jis tarah ki hum dono ki chemistry hai film mein wo aap logo ko dekhne ko milegi jese jese cheezein aage badhengi. I really enjoyed it.” (I had a great time working with Triptii. Our chemistry in the film will unfold for you all as the story progresses).

He further added, “Mujhe aisa nahi laga ki mein pehli baar inke saath act kar raha tha film mein ya scene mein. Aisa lag raha tha ki 2 actor aapas mein jell kar jaate hai. Humari koi aese workshops nahi hui thi, hum seedha set pe mile. But I really had a wonderful time and she is so hardworking.” (It didn’t feel like I was acting with her for the first time in the film or in a scene. It felt like two actors naturally jelled together. We didn’t have any workshops, we met directly on set).

Kartik Aaryan shared his admiration for Vidya Balan, noting how she would be playful off-camera but transform completely into her character once the cameras started rolling. He mentioned that working alongside Vidya and Madhuri Dixit has been a valuable learning experience for him, expressing how much he gained from these two ‘legendary actresses’.

The trailer for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teases an exciting face-off between Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba and Vidya Balan’s iconic Manjulika, now furious and seeking revenge. The plot promises a gripping mix of suspense, humor, and nostalgia, with Madhuri Dixit adding a surprising twist. Vidya reprises her role as Manjulika, who’s enraged at losing her throne, while Rooh Baba, with his usual quirky antics, is caught between confronting spirits and handling romance with Triptii Dimri’s character.

Madhuri’s character, taken hostage by Manjulika, further complicates matters, leaving Rooh Baba confused about the real villain. The trailer also features comedic moments with Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, and Ashwini Kalsekar. The final scene leaves a humorous note, with Triptii’s character revealing marriage plans to Rooh Baba, only for him to run away in terror.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 centers on a centuries-old spirit terrorizing the town of Raktaghat, with a thrilling twist as two ‘Manjulikas’ battle for dominance. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani, the film is set for a Diwali 2024 release, marking Vidya Balan's much-anticipated return to her iconic role from the 2007 hit.

