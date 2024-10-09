Shah Rukh Khan is among most daring actors in Bollywood; Triptii Dimri will be one of the pillars of industry, says THIS Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan is beloved by fans worldwide, and his charisma is undeniable. Recently, Rajpal Yadav showered praise on the King of Bollywood for his boldness in exploring diverse genres and enriching the industry with a wide array of films. Yadav also highlighted his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-star, Triptii Dimri, and said that she will be one of the pillars of industry.

In an interview with Filmygyan, Rajpal Yadav lauded Shah Rukh Khan, emphasizing his versatility as a leading entertainer. He noted how Khan has consistently chosen diverse stories throughout his career, highlighting iconic films like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Don, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Devdas.

Rajpal praised Khan for producing films like Main Hoon Na and Chennai Express, showcasing his knack for taking risks and offering a broad variety of cinema. He remarked that in Bollywood's 100-year history, Shah Rukh Khan stands out among the courageous actors who have shaped their careers through bold choices. He said, "Shah Rukh bhai ne bahut risk liye hai. Bollywood ke 100 saal ke itihas mein jo 10-20 himmatiya abhineeta jo hai jinhone risk le ke apna jeevan sawara hai usmein Shah Rukh sahab bhi aate hai.”

Discussing his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-star Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav expressed high praise, stating, "Aesi navyukti taarika jo apne bhartiya cinema mein bahut saare pillar hue ek pillar wo bhi banegi kyunki uske sanskar ache hai. (She is a new-age actress who will undoubtedly become a pillar of Indian cinema because her values are commendable). He added that she is a genuinely good human being and a dedicated individual.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is gearing up for a Diwali release on November 1, 2024, coinciding with the launch of Rohit Shetty's star-studded Singham Again. It also features Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan in prominent roles, promising a stellar ensemble that fans will love. The film's trailer was unveiled today and is generating buzz for all the right reasons!

In the meantime, Shah Rukh Khan is set to star in Sujoy Ghosh's King, an action entertainer featuring his daughter, Suhana Khan, along with Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma.

