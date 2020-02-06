Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh REVEALS Mahira Sharma is the most toxic contestant in the house

Post his exit from BB13, Vishal Aditya Singh revealed that Mahira Sharma is the most toxic person inside the house

As we speak, the top seven contestants who are locked inside the house are Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, , Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra, and the last contestant who got evicted from the show was Vishal Aditya Singh. Now if we talk about Vishal, he was unanimously named the most confused player of the house and his game changed when his ex-GF, Madhurima Tuli entered the house.

From fighting with her to being friends to again fighting with her, Vishal and Madhurima confused the audiences with their relationship status and although Vishal admitted that he has genuine feelings for Madhurima, the latter put an end to everything when she hit Vishal with a frying pan. Now post his exit, during an interview, Vishal was asked as to who according to him is the most toxic contestant inside the house, and to this, Vishal Aditya Singh said that as per him, Mahira Sharma is the most toxic person. Also, during a recent interview, when Madhurima Tuli was asked about her relationship with Vishal, she had said that she is done with Vishal and the relationship is over from her side.

Vishal shared that Mahira is the most toxic contestant because she gets involved involved in Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla, and Shefali Jariwala fights without any reason. “Woh unnecessarily mudda banati hain,” shared Vishal. Well, it will be interesting to see that with just two weeks for the finale, which contestant will get evicted from the house and who will make it to the Top 3. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

