Billionaire on Horseback: Prateek Suri’s Vision Beyond Business

Prateek Suri, widely celebrated as Africa’s transformative entrepreneur and a trailblazer in the consumer electronics space, is a man of many facets. While his ventures with Maser Group and MDR Investment have redefined accessibility and sustainability in Africa, there’s another side to Suri that speaks of grace, resilience, and tradition—his enduring passion for horses.

During a recent visit to London, Suri indulged this lifelong interest, immersing himself in Britain’s rich equestrian culture. Whether riding through serene landscapes or observing the grandeur of events like the Royal Ascot, Suri’s connection with horses is more than a pastime; it reflects his philosophy of leadership and his respect for heritage.

From India’s Heritage to Global Elegance

Suri’s fascination with horses began in his early years in India, where they symbolize nobility, power, and freedom. Growing up at the Modern school, at the barakhamba road New Delhi he always heard stories of Marwari horses and their historic importance, Suri developed an appreciation for the animal’s strength and elegance.

“Riding a horse is not just an activity; it’s a dialogue of trust and understanding,” Suri says. This bond resonates deeply with him, representing the qualities of balance and adaptability he values in life and business.

Advertisement

A Modern Connection to Tradition

London offered Suri the chance to delve deeper into equestrian traditions. At the Royal Ascot, an emblem of British elegance, he admired not just the races but also the intricate ecosystem behind them—breeding, training, and teamwork.

“Witnessing the precision and dedication at events like the Royal Ascot inspires me. It mirrors the discipline and collaboration needed to run a billion-dollar enterprise,” he reflects.

Lessons from the Saddle to the Boardroom

For Suri, horseback riding offers profound lessons in leadership. Just as a rider earns the trust of their horse, Suri believes a leader must foster trust within their team. Patience, clear communication, and respect are the pillars of both horsemanship and effective leadership.

Under Suri’s guidance, Maser Group has transformed the consumer electronics market in Africa, while MDR Investment focuses on infrastructure, AI, and mining—ventures that combine innovation with societal impact.

“Horses teach you composure under pressure and the importance of looking ahead—skills that are critical in navigating global business complexities,” Suri explains.

Advertisement

Envisioning an Equestrian Africa

Suri’s time in London sparked ideas for fostering equestrianism in Africa. With its vast landscapes and growing economies, the continent is primed for developing equestrian sports and leisure. From professional racing to stable-building and training academies, the potential to generate jobs, attract tourism, and celebrate cultural heritage is immense.

“Equestrianism can bridge tradition and modernity in Africa,” Suri suggests. He envisions partnerships through MDR Investment to create an infrastructure that supports local events, veterinary care, and training programs, thus laying the foundation for a thriving equestrian culture.

Mindfulness and Growth through Horsemanship

Suri finds mindfulness in horseback riding, which demands full presence and authenticity. This focus extends to his business dealings, where genuine connections and respect are paramount. “Horses sense everything; you can’t fake it. This teaches you to be mindful and live in the moment,” he shares.

Balancing Ambition with Tradition

While Suri’s ventures have earned global acclaim, his deep ties to Africa and India remain central to his identity. Whether leading groundbreaking initiatives or reflecting on timeless traditions, Suri’s approach combines ambition with humility. His vision for equestrianism as a force for economic and cultural empowerment highlights his commitment to creating opportunities that uplift communities.

Advertisement

A Testament to Passion and Purpose

Prateek Suri’s journey exemplifies the harmony of passion and purpose. For him, horses are not merely a hobby but a metaphor for resilience, growth, and leadership.

“In a rapidly changing world, traditions like horsemanship remind us of values that bind us—respect, discipline, and excellence,” Suri concludes.

Whether in the business arena or the equestrian world, Suri inspires others to dream boldly, stay grounded, and create value for those around them. His story is a beacon for entrepreneurs, showing that true success lies in pursuing what you love while making a meaningful difference.