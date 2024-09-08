Bobby Deol goes puppy eyes talking about his ‘backbone’ Tania; calls himself ‘youngest’ child she takes care of

If a man doesn’t melt in love, then he might just be a boy! Bobby Deol appears so macho and tough guy on the outside but recently while speaking about his ladylove appeared so weak on his knees that we cannot stop adoring him. While speaking to Humans of Bombay recently, the Animal’s antagonist called himself extremely lucky in terms of family and relationships.

“She’s the best thing that happened to me,” said Bobby adding, “I honestly feel what I have been through in my journey, if it’d be someone else they would have left me by now”. Deol said being in the limelight can be tough filled with several turmoils and breakdowns and his wife stood by him through all those days.

Bobby continued, “She always believed in me. She is just amazing. She takes care of (all three). I always tell her you have three boys and I behave like the youngest.” The actor married Tania Ahuja, daughter of multimillionaire businessman Devendra Ahuja in 1996 and they are parents to two adorable sons Aryaman and Dharam. Bobby Deol’s wife and sons continue to remain away from the limelight.

In the same interview, Bobby admitted that he always knew she was the one. For the unversed, the actor first asked Tania out after seeing her at a Mumbai cafe and luckily her nod led to their beautiful forever. Asked how his bond with the lady kept growing stronger, Bobby acknowledged, “Things could have gone wrong and no relationship is perfect. Every relationship believes in love and trust.”

“It's all about being each other’s friends and companionship. When you have the happiest moment or weakest moment, who do you want to be with? That counts,” Bobby said signing off.

Last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s massive actioner Animal, Bobby’s career has taken a massive jump since then. He is now awaiting the release of his Telugu and Tamil debut films. Among several projects, Deol has Kanguva, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, NBK109, Alpha, and an untitled Anurag Kashyap starrer in his kitty next.

