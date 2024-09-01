Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol share rare selfies with mom Prakash Kaur to mark her birthday: 'My everything'

Today, September 1st, marks the birthday of Prakash Kaur, Dharmendra’s first wife and the mother of Sunny and Bobby Deol. The Deol brothers have shared some heartwarming selfies with their mom, reminding us of their childhood days. The internet is loving it, filling the comment section with sweet messages in response to their heartfelt posts.

The Gadar 2 star shared a four-second clip without any sound with just one picture on display and captioned it, “Happy birthday mama.” The Animal actor on the other hand dropped a selfie seemingly taken at their residence and captioned it, “Happy birthday to my everything. Maa I love you.”

Check out their heartwarming posts here:-

Several users took to the comment section and dropped their heartfelt wishes for Prakash Kaur. One user wrote, “Janamdin diya wadhaiyaan mataji...waheguru ji hamesha chardikala vich rakhe.” Actress Ameesha Patel and cricketer Suresh Raina dropped several hearts in the comment section.

For the uninitiated, Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1953 much before his Bollywood debut. The couple has four kids together, the Deol brothers and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita. Dharmendra after venturing into cinema got romantically involved with Hema Malini and went on to marry her in 1980. With Hema, he has two daughters Esha and Ahana.

During their appearance on Kapil Sharma’s show, Sunny and Bobby revealed they were raised with discipline because of their mother. The Indian actor shared, “Mummy se toh bahut mar khae hai (We have got beatings from mom)” with Bobby further admitting, “She straightened me up.”

Sunny went on to add, “I used to get hurt and my mom would still beat me up with chappal and I would be bleeding.” Bobby also shared that Dharmendra never raised his hand to him. He admitted, “Papa ne toh kabhi bhi nahi. His eyes are just as powerful. Unka toh 20 kilo ka hath hai.”

On the work front, Sunny Deol recently wrapped Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947 where he stars alongside Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal. He then has the much-awaited sequel to his Border in hand which will be directed by Anurag Singh. Bobby on the other hand will be making his Tamil debut with Suriya’s Kanguva.

