Chhorii 2 star Nushrratt Bharuccha REACTS to backlash over temple visit despite being Muslim: 'Aesa nahi hai ki mein kal...'

Nushrratt Bharuccha made waves with her recent release Chhorii 2 alongside Soha Ali Khan. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video on April 11, 2025. Now, amid this, the actress opened up on dealing with backlash over her temple visit despite being a Muslim and comments on her clothes. She added that she won't stop visiting temples or offering namaz despite trolling.

In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Nushrratt Bharuccha was asked if she was ever criticised for going to temples as a Muslim or for people commenting on her clothes. She agreed to receive such criticisms. She added that she faces backlash over her religion, beliefs, choices of work, her thinking, and many more.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress further added that the only way to deal with such criticism is to 'truly know yourself'. She shared that if people believe in themselves and God, then no criticism can affect them.

Nushrratt added that her connection with God is deep and pure.

When further asked if comments like these ever bother her, she admitted that she never gets affected by such comments, as she believes it's their point of view.

The Chhorii 2 actress added, "It doesn't change me. Aesa nahi hai ki mein kal mandir nahi jaungi. Aesa nahi hai ki mein uske baad namaaz nahi padhungi. Mein dono karungi. Kyunki yeh mera vishwas hai.”

(It doesn't change who I am. It's not like I won't visit a temple tomorrow. And it's not like I won't offer namaz afterward. I'll do both because that's what I believe in).

Nushrratt Bharuccha also shared that her faith is deeply rooted, and she finds peace in all places of worship. She regularly offers namaz and believes there's one God with many paths to reach him.

On the work front, Nushrratt was recently seen in Chhorii 2, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 11, 2025. She takes the lead role as Sakshi in the film. Apart from her, it also stars Soha Ali Khan, Saurabh Goyal, Gashmeer Mahajani, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma.

