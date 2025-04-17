Chhorii 2’s Soha Ali Khan says her great-aunt was slapped by a ghost at Peeli Kothi next to Pataudi Palace: ‘Ek khandar jaisa…’

After taking a brief hiatus from cinema and taking care of her daughter, Soha Ali Khan is back where she belongs. The actress returned to the silver screen with the horror film Chhorii 2. While talking about the movie, the actress recalled that her great-aunt was slapped by a ghost at Peeli Kothi next to Pataudi Palace, which was like ‘khandar jaisa.’ Read on!

Advertisement

Those who have watched Nushrratt Bharuccha-led Chhorii 2 would agree that the sequel to Chhorii is equally terrifying. In the horror movie, Soha Ali Khan plays Daasi Maa, who adds to the daunting experience with her acting skills. While talking to Mirchi Plus, the Rang De Basanti actress spoke about a spooky encounter her family witnessed at their ancestral home, Peeli Kothi.

She informed the media house that her family used to live in Peeli Kothi, which is next to Pataudi Palace. However, they had to vacate that property overnight and move out. Sharing the spooky reason behind it, Soha stated, “I don’t know how true that is because, obviously, I wasn’t present then. But apparently, my great-aunt was slapped by a ghost, and the mark was visible on her face.”

Even though she wasn’t there at that point, Saif Ali Khan’s sister stated that there must be a reason why the property is still empty. “Ek khandar jaisa hai (it’s like a ruin). There must be a reason why people are not occupying that place,” Soha exclaimed.

Advertisement

Soha Ali Khan could have chosen any other genre for her comeback. But she decided to go with a horror film for a very special reason. In an interview with PTI, the Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns actress opened up about her decision to make a comeback as an antagonist in Chhorii 2.

Soha stated that when director Vishal Furia and producer Vikram Malhotra approached her with the story of the horror film, she didn’t think much. She agreed to play the part because she loves the horror genre.

Further on, Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan's daughter said that when she became a parent, she became obsessed with her daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. But now, her daughter doesn't need her anymore. Hence, Soha felt the need to find something and make a comeback.

ALSO READ: Chhorii 2's Soha Ali Khan reveals why she decided to make comeback as antagonist in horror movie: 'when I saw my first...'