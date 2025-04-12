Nushrratt Bharuccha expresses ‘hurt’ on Ananya Panday replacing her in Dream Girl 2: ‘Every other actor was…’

Nushrratt Bharuccha starred opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the 2019 comedy-drama Dream Girl. However, the actress didn’t return for its sequel in 2023. She was replaced by Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2. Nushrratt recently expressed her feelings about it and admitted that she was ‘hurt’ when every actor of the second installment was the same except her.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, Nushrratt Bharuccha discussed her journey in the film industry as an outsider. Regarding being replaced in the sequel of her own movie, she said, “It hurt me even more when I was not part of my own sequel also, when every other actor was the same except the girl.” She felt it wasn’t cool at all.

When asked if she fought it, Nushrratt revealed that she didn’t. She said that she couldn’t fight something when she knew that it wouldn’t change anything. “What do I fight? What am I going to say? ‘Why not me?’ They'll say, ‘Because we don’t want you’,” the actress stated. She added that she couldn’t question someone’s choices.

Nushrratt Bharuccha further mentioned that what she could do was not give up on herself and instead collaborate with people who wanted to work with her. She expressed that she valued it when people appreciated her.

Advertisement

The Chhorii 2 actress said, “Deewar mein sar maarke kya hone waala hai? Sar tootega apna (What will happen if you hit your head against the wall? Your head will break).” She concluded by saying that it was best to make another door or window and work from there.

Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, was released in August 2023. Ayushmann Khurrana played the role of Karam, aka Pooja, while Ananya Panday portrayed his love interest, Pari.

Meanwhile, Nushrratt Bharuccha has been busy promoting her horror movie Chhorii 2 over the past few days. Chhorii 2 is a sequel to the 2021 supernatural film Chhorii. The cast also includes Soha Ali Khan, Saurabh Goyal, Gashmeer Mahajani, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma. The film is directed by Vishal Furia. It was released on Amazon Prime Video on April 11, 2025.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's creature comedy's TITLE revealed? Hint: It rhymes with a Hollywood film