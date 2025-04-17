Soha Ali Khan says she still faces scrutiny for inter-faith marriage with Kunal Kemmu; reveals people commenting ‘what kind of Muslim…’

Soha Ali Khan recently spoke about facing online trolling due to her interfaith marriage with Kunal Kemmu. She shared that being a Muslim, she often receives critical comments when she posts pictures celebrating festivals like Diwali and Holi. Trolls tend to question her religious beliefs, even asking how many fasts she observes during Ramadan. Although Soha mentioned that such remarks don’t affect her deeply, saying "People comment, what kind of a Muslim you are?'

According to SCREEN, Soha Ali Khan spoke about the constant public and media scrutiny her family often faces. She mentioned that over time, she has developed a thick skin and such comments no longer affect her deeply.

However, she noted with some amusement how her social media posts frequently draw remarks related to her religion. Referring to her interfaith marriage and diverse family background, Soha pointed out that whenever she shares photos from celebrations like Diwali or Holi, people question her faith by asking how many rozas she keeps during Ramzan or what kind of Muslim she is. While these remarks don't upset her, she admitted that she remains aware of them.

The Chhorii actress spoke about her mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, highlighting the societal pressures she endured during her career.

She mentioned that her mother was often questioned throughout her life about how her husband permitted her to continue working as an actress, given the prevailing belief that acting wasn’t considered a suitable profession for “good girls.”

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu first crossed paths while working together on the film Dhoondte Reh Jaoge. Their relationship blossomed, and they began dating in 2009. The couple eventually tied the knot on January 25, 2015, in a low-key and private ceremony.

Recently, their wedding video resurfaced online and quickly went viral. In an era where grand Bollywood weddings, complete with luxurious destinations, coordinated pastel attire, and extravagant pre-wedding festivities, have become standard, their understated celebration stood out and drew admiration for its simplicity and elegance.

The couple is proud parents to their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, who was born in September 2017. Known for their adorable family moments, Soha and Kunal frequently share snapshots and videos from their daily life on social media. Their charming chemistry and candid glimpses into parenthood continue to delight fans on platforms like Instagram.

