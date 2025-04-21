Chhorii 2's Nushrratt Bharuccha on not being able to land big films like Shraddha Kapoor, despite giving hits; 'Main 20 saal mein 10 pictures...'

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan starrer Chhorii 2 recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 11, 2025. The film has been receiving positive responses for its intriguing storyline and impeccable acting. Now, Nushrratt opened up on not getting big films like Shraddha Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha despite giving hits. She shared that she is happy and content in doing 10 films in 20 years.

Nushrratt Bharuccha has starred in some of the hit films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Now, in an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, she was asked that despite making her debut in the same year as Sonakshi Sinha and Shraddha Kapoor and giving some hit films, how does she feel about not getting big budget films.

She shared, “They definitely have an advantage. They know the industry, they know the people. If not they, their parents do or some or the other connection know.”

The Chhorii 2 actress added that star kids often find access to opportunities she can't reach. They know the paths to places she doesn’t even know exist. It's a very real, if practical, challenge she faces.

Nushrratt also talked about her early days after Pyaar Ka Punchnama and recalled wanting to contact a director she admired but not knowing how to even get in touch. Eventually, she messaged Kabir Khan on a whim, unsure if he'd respond. However, he did and also invited her to meet. That one message, she said, completely made her day.

The actress shared that it is very challenging for outsiders to even get hold of a filmmaker’s contact or secure a meeting. While she avoids calling star kids 'nepo kids', recognizing that they, too, deal with their own pressures and expectations, she pointed out that they still have access to opportunities and entry points that outsiders don’t get.

Nushrratt Bharuccha further expressed her appreciation, saying, "I feel like, yes, I would’ve loved more opportunities, I would’ve liked more yes than no's. I would’ve liked to hear more reasons why not me and someone else. But I’m still very happy with all the films I did get. Main 20 saal mein 10 pictures karke bhi khush hoon."

For the unversed, Chhorii 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 11, 2025. Nushrratt Bharuccha plays the role of Sakshi in the lead. The movie also features Soha Ali Khan, Saurabh Goyal, Gashmeer Mahajani, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Krishan Kumar, and Jack Davis.

