Citadel: Honey Bunny stars Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu make a splash at screening; Shahid Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Sharvari and more glam up night

The makers of Citadel: Honey Bunny are eagerly waiting for the release of the upcoming series. Created by Raj & DK, the spy series stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. The Citadel: Honey Bunny team recently held a screening of the series in Mumbai. Varun and Samantha made a splash at the screening. Shahid Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Sharvari, and more celebrities added glamor to the night.

In a video posted on Instagram, Varun Dhawan can be seen posing at the screening of Citadel: Honey Bunny. Varun looks dapper in an all-black suit. The new dad opted for a black shirt and trousers and paired them with an embellished blazer. In the clip, the actor flashes his adorable smile.

Watch the video here:

In a clip on the paparazzo's Instagram handle, Samantha Ruth Prabhu raised the oomph factor in a silver bodycon dress as she arrived at the screening of her series. Samantha sported red and brown hair curled up to her collarbone. The actress looks stunning in her dazzling outfit and new hairstyle.

Take a look at the video here:

Shahid Kapoor, who headlined Raj & DK Farzi, sported a black polo tee and paired it with black trousers at the screening of Citadel: Honey Bunny. Shahid is all handsome in his uber-cool look at the event.

Here's the video:

Apart from them, actresses Nimrat Kaur and Sharvari also graced the screening of Varun Dhawan and Samantha-starrer. Nimrat opted for a red gown having a giant fabric rose on her neck. The Dasvi actress kept her hair in a bun.

For the screening, Sharvari wore a black dress with a plunging neckline. The Munjya actress looked stunning in her outfit while posing for pictures at the event.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Anjini Dhawan, and Anushka Sen were also snapped at the screening of Citadel: Honey Bunny on Monday.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is a spin-off of the American spy television series Citadel. The upcoming series features Varun and Samantha as spy agents, Bunny and Honey, respectively. It will premiere on November 7, 2024.

