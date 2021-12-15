Cook up a storm with every Top Chef on hayu!

When the world of cooking meets the world of competition, the result is going to be everything more than we imagined! Wondering what really happens when chefs from different parts of the world come together for a fiercely competitive title? If yes, then you are in for a big surprise! One of the biggest reality competition series that celebrates the art of culinary skills by offering a major platform to prove yourself as the master chef, Top Chef is a U.S. reality TV series that we all love for its crazy competitive environment and a host of delectable dishes!

Top Chef is a one-hour series featuring aspiring chefs who put their culinary skills to the test to fight for the prestigious title. This series offers you a glimpse into the competition amongst the chefs who live and breathe the high-pressure lifestyle, and each week the judges will tell one to "pack up their knives and go." While there will be so many chefs aiming to win the title, in the end, only one chef will make it through the dramatic finale episode to take the title of Top Chef! The chefs will be brought to the season's host city or state, which is also the theme of each season. In each episode, the chefs will participate in a Quickfire Challenge and an Elimination Challenge. The finalists will then be challenged to create a full-course meal and the basis on which the chef with the best meal as determined by the judges is declared the "Top Chef" of the season. In short, this is one exciting ride every cooking lover will love to go on!

Fans of everything food and culinary art are bound to fall in love with this episodic series not only because it offers a glimpse of some of the finest cooking competitions but also displays the pressurized environment of world-class cookery and the restaurant business.

The key series Top Chef is hosted by Padma Lakshmi and features some of the established, award-winning chefs along with food journalist Kelly Choi, restaurant critic Gael Greene, culinary expert James Oseland, and food critic Jay Rayner who served as the season’s judges.

Top Chef Duels takes things up a notch by bringing in the craziest gastronomical battle live! Hosted by celebrity chef Curtis Stone, the spin-off of the Emmy Award-winning franchise pits 18 of the biggest, boldest, and most popular personalities from past seasons against one another in high-stakes cooking challenges designed to test their culinary passion and imagination in the kitchen.

Along with these, other series like Top Chef: Amateurs and Top Chef: Just Desserts promise to be equally interesting for all culinary fans.

