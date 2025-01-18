Darshan Raval marries ‘best friend forever’ Dharal Surelia in beautiful Indian ceremony; SEE PICS

Darshan Raval, who was once a heartthrob among young girls, is now married to his “best friend,” Dharal Surelia! On January 18, the couple shared a joint post on Instagram featuring beautiful snaps from their dreamy Indian ceremony, accompanied by the caption: “My best friend forever.” Both looked stunning in traditional attire.

While Surelia opted to be a red bride unlike many other celebrities, Raval donned an ivory sherwani that perfectly complemented her bright ensemble. She completed her look with heavy gold jewelry, her hair parted in the middle and tied into a knot, topped off with a beautiful maang tikka.

The pictures showcased the happily married couple’s undeniable chemistry as they flashed huge smiles while embracing each other. In one of the pictures, the singer-songwriter gently kissed his bride’s hand while she blushed at the gesture.

Another photo showed Surelia placing her hands on Raval’s, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. Overall, the dreamy snaps radiated pure love, joy, and affection between the bride and groom.

Netizens couldn’t help but express their excitement over the news. “The day we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived, and it couldn’t have been more perfect!” one user commented under their post. “Finally. God bless you guys,” another wrote.

One of his fans posted a tweet on X, gushing over the couple: “Find someone who looks at you the way he looks at her,” they wrote. “We get it, Darshan Raval, we get it,” another user captioned a picture of Raval staring lovingly at his wife.

Another user created a collage of their wedding photo alongside a picture from their dating years, where they appeared much younger. “Watch us lose our teenage features but stick to each other like there’s no one else on earth, our smiles growing bigger than ever,” the user captioned the post.