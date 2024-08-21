Dia Mirza drops UNSEEN pics with son Avyaan, daughter Samaira to celebrate husband Vaibhav Rekhi’s birthday; Pens heartfelt note ‘You work too hard’

Dia Mirza Rekhi, celebrated for her roles in classics such as Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, is marking her husband Vaibhav Rekhi’s birthday with joy and affection. She shared never-before-seen photos of the couple on social media, accompanied by a heartfelt message expressing her pride and love. She wrote, “Pause my love for yourself more. You deserve it. You work too hard.”

Taking to Instagram today (August 21), Dia Mirza Rekhi wished her husband a happy birthday. She penned a heartfelt note that read, “Happy Birthday, Husband. You always show up for all those you love and for many more… spreading joy, sharing your passion, your happiness and effortlessly making the world a kinder place." She further encouraged him to take moments to appreciate himself, acknowledging the hard work he puts in. Her message expressed deep love and pride in the remarkable person he is, reflecting their strong bond and admiration.

Dia Mirza Rekhi also shared a collection of photos on social media to mark the occasion. The first image features Vaibhav Rekhi posing with sunglasses while boating. In the second photo, Dia is seen embracing him warmly during what appears to be a safari, with Vaibhav holding a camera. The carousel includes a childhood photo of her stepdaughter Samaira with Vaibhav, a picture of her son Avyaan with him, and concludes with a family portrait featuring them all together.

Earlier, in an interview with News18, Dia shared that her stepdaughter Samaira refers to her by her first name, as she already has a mother whom she calls 'mumma'. Dia mentioned that this has led to her three-year-old son, Avyaan, occasionally calling her by her first name as well, which she finds amusing. Dia explained that she has no expectations for Samaira to call her 'maa' or 'mumma'. She said, "She hasn’t called me maa. There is no expectations from her to call me ‘maa’, ‘mumma’ or ‘mother’. She has a mother who she calls ‘mumma’ or ‘mom’. She calls me ‘Dia'. " The actress also noted that Avyaan sometimes calls her 'Dia mom'.

On the work front, Dia Mirza is set to appear in the much-anticipated series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. This series, based on the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC 814, features a stellar cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Arvind Swamy, Pankaj Kapur, and Patralekhaa. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, known for his impactful dramas such as Mulk, Thappad, Article 15, and Bheed, this mini-series will mark his OTT debut. IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is scheduled to premiere on Netflix India on August 29.

