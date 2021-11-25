E! and DreamWorks are finally on Jio, and here are our picks for the best shows!

Festive season or not, everyday family reunion calls for entertainment! And what better to keep everyone entertained than watching some of the most fun and engaging series on your screen! To offer an array of reality series, award-winning series, cartoon series and much more, E! and DreamWorks have launched on Jio and can be watched via JioTV+, JioTV and JioCinema. Here are our picks for the best content to entertain reality fans and the kids alike.

Universal+ is a hybrid linear and nonlinear service from NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumers (NBCUIN & DTC), launching for the first time in India with Jio TV on November 25th. Universal+ encompasses the combined services offered by both E! and DreamWorks. Subscribers can now witness both live programming and an extensive range of compelling VOD content, including territory premieres and full box sets, available all in one place, that is Universal+.

As we all know that E! is home to all the latest updates, be it celebrity news and gossip, red carpets and the E! shows you love! It offers a host of drama-packed, high-energy and aspirational, and exciting reality series such as Keeping Up With the Kardashians (E!’s most iconic family), Botched, Flip It Like Disick and many others. Since E! is available on Universal+ on Jio, subscribers in India can watch all their favourite reality shows without any hassle, not anymore!

Home to children’s favourite movie adaptations, cartoon and entertainment shows, DreamWorks offers a 24-hour, HD, kids and family entertainment that brings DreamWorks’ beloved movie heroes to the small screen to star in their own TV shows! Some of the best series included are Emmy award-winning, original television series such as Trolls: The Beat Goes On! and Dragons: Race to the Edge, and more. And the best part is that DreamWorks is available on Universal+ on Jio in India.

Here is a list of some of the best and most-popular shows you can watch on E! And DreamWorks on Universal+.

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! - An American animated streaming television series produced by DreamWorks Animation, this children’s show is based on the 3D computer-animated comedy musical film Trolls. It has 8 seasons with 52 different episodes. You can watch it on DreamWorks on Universal+.

Dragons: Race to the Edge- A series narrated between How to Train Your Dragon and How to Train Your Dragon 2, DreamWorks Dragons revolves around Hiccup as he tries to keep balance with the new cohabitation of Dragons and Vikings. Children can watch this emotional and thrilling ride on DreamWorks on Universal+.

The Adventures of Puss in Boots- A popular American computer-animated series, The Adventures of Puss in Boots stars the character Puss in Boots from DreamWorks Animation's Shrek franchise and its 2011 spin-off film, voiced by Eric Bauza. Watch the events of Puss in Boot and all his actions leading to restoring the protection spell only on DreamWorks.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians- Keeping Up with the Kardashians (often abbreviated KUWTK) is a popular American reality television series aired on E! Network and focuses on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian–Jenner blended family.

Botched- An American reality television series that follows the story of doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif as they "remedy extreme plastic surgeries gone wrong." It premiered on cable channel E!, and it can now be watched on Universal+.

Flip It Like Disick- Flip It Like Disick is an American reality television series that airs on the E! cable network and can now be watched on Universal+. The series follows Scott Disick and his team as they renovate luxury homes in the greater Los Angeles area.

Tune in to Universal+ on Jio to watch some of these series from the comfort of your home!