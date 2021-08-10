Ever wondered what is ‘Modern Love’? Amazon Prime Video will give you a glimpse

We all have heard at length about the chivalric love tales of Romeo and Juliet, Paris and Helen, Cleopatra and Mark Antony and more. But now it’s time to dive into the world of “Modern Love”. Wondering what exactly is this idea of modern love we are talking about? Here’s a peek into it that will leave you surprised as much as tearful and happy at the same time!

Based on the weekly column published by The New York Times, “Modern Love” is an American romantic comedy anthology series that first premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 18, 2019. Breaking barriers and rekindling burnt flames, Modern Love is a tale in eight parts that tells the story about an old flame reignited; a test of friends vs. lovers; a night girl and her day boy. It is a romance with an ex's ex; a night spent with someone you just met; a tale of promise that seems impossible to fulfill; a love story with the ghost of a lost lover; and an exploration of sexuality!

What’s new this season?

Andrew Rannells has directed an episode this season which is based upon a personal essay that he penned for the column. And the entire season is filmed in some of the most beautiful locations in Albany, Schenectady, and Troy, New York, and Dublin, Ireland.

The second season of Modern Love features a star-studded cast including Kit Harington, Lucy Boynton, Minnie Driver, Tom Burke, Tobias Menzies, Sophie Okonedo, Dominique Fishback, Isaac Powell, Anna Paquin, Garrett Hedlund, Marquis Rodriguez, Zane Pais, Grace Edwards, Lulu Wilson, Gbenga Akinnagbe, and Zoë Chao.

One of the episodes, “Strangers on a Train,” starring Kit Harington and Lucy Boynton, was penned down by John Carney, the executive producer and showrunner, who took just 100 words and wrote a short romantic comedy about two young people who meet on a train from Galway to Dublin at the beginning of the pandemic!

Other episodes revolve around a widowed doctor (Minnie Driver) who is reluctant to let go of her first husband or his car; a middle-school girl (Lulu Wilson) who comes to terms with life after her sexual awakening; a soldier (Garrett Hedlund) who returns from Afghanistan to watch his marriage fall apart; a young Brooklyn woman (Dominique Fishback) who gets “friend-zoned” by the guy (Isaac Cole Powell) she adores; a divorced couple (Tobias Menzies and Sophie Okonedo) who may find their way back to each other; two young men (Marquis Rodriguez and Zane Pais) who run into each other and are reminded of their first and only date together, and many more.

British Indie band Snow Patrol has come up with a soundtrack that matches the emotional upheaval and perfectly captures the essence of this swooning romantic epic, “The Way”, which is used in the trailer for the second season.

Modern Love brings to life a collection of stories that relay in depth about relationships, connections, betrayals and revelations unfolding in ways that we never could think of! Each episode showcases love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, all inspired by true events from the beloved New York Times column of the same name.

This Modern Love is a lot like a modern fairy tale that we wish never has an end to it!

All episodes will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, August 13 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.