EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn shifts dates for Kaithi & to begin shooting from next week; Details Inside

There has been much speculation about Ajay Devgn’s next project which he will begin this year. We know by now that his date diary for 2022 is full, with Kaithi, Raid 2 and Singham 3. Interestingly, the actor was to begin shooting for another film, before Kaithi, earlier this week but it had to be put on hold. Instead, from next week, he will begin shooting for Kaithi, directed by debut director Dharmendra Sharma, who is also his cousin. Ajay has already completed the shoots of Maidaan, Thank God, Runway 34, Gangibai Kathiawadi and his first web series, Rudra: The Age Of Darkness last year.

In February, last year, Ajay Devgn and Reliance Entertainment had announced that the star would reprise the role of Dilli (Karthik Sivakumar), a recently freed prisoner who helps the police in exchange for seeing his daughter, in the Hindi remake of the action-packed, thriller and Tamil film Kaithi (2019).

Says a trade source, “Ajay had given dates for another movie, a mystery thriller-drama (and remake of a superhit south movie). This was the sequel of another movie that Ajay had acted in earlier. The mahurat of the film was to happen on January 7, followed by Kaithi’s mahurat a couple of days later. But the shoot of that movie got postponed due to various reasons. Instead of wasting those dates, Ajay asked his team to shift them for Kaithi – which was to be shot from mid-January anyways. While the Tamil film is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Ajay’s movie is being directed by Dharmendra and will be a completely fresh take, very different from the original Kaithi – however, keeping the core in mind of the prisoner-cop relationship. Much of the screenplay has been changed from the original. From next week (if the situation permits), the star will kick off the first schedule of the high-octane, action thriller at a suburban set in Mumbai. It will be a minimum-unit set with just Ajay, the director and a handful of technicians. But it all depends on the current Covid scenario. Ajay has always shot his films keeping the safety of his unit and with maximum safety precautions in place.”

The trade source, “Ajay and his co-producers have finalised the director. The director of the Tamil movie, Lokesh Kanagaraj, is also busy completing his other assignments. The actor likes to work with and introduce new directors like he did with Om Raut (to Hindi movies) for Tanhaji and Dharmendra is the editor and creative head of Ajay’s production house. Among his recent movies, he has edited Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Total Dhamaal (2019) and Shivaay (2016), among others and has an excellent knowledge and grasp of cinema and movie-making, having been with Ajay on many of his home productions. Everything is strictly confidential and under wraps right now as the cases are rising in Mumbai. They want to complete a few schedules first before they make an announcement. Ajay is personally looking into the script and pre-production being a director himself and Kaithi promises to be one of his best movies till date – a true masala entertainer with gripping action and intense drama.”