EXCLUSIVE: Check out the invite for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot. The prep has begun and we have all the exclusive details about their wedding. Pinkvilla is the first one to lay its hands on their beautiful wedding invitation. Well yes, here is the exclusive picture of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's October wedding invitation card. The invite looks quite quirky where Ali and Richa are seen riding bicycles. You can see Richa in a red saree and Ali in a formal look comprising blazer, tie and pants on the bicycles. Have a look:



As we reported earlier, the pre-wedding festivities of the couple will begin at the Delhi Gymkhana on September 30 and continue for three days. Mehendi and Sangeet will take place on October 1. Ali and Richa will also have a wedding party for their extended family and friends on October 2. After 3 days of celebrations in Delhi, the duo will move to Mumbai for the remaining festivities. The couple will tie the knot in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony on October 6 at a rented bungalow, followed by a grand reception on October 7 at a South Mumbai hotel for their Bollywood friends.



Richa Chadha confirmed an October wedding with Ali Fazal on social media. Richa took to social media a few days ago to confirm her October wedding with beau, Ali Fazal in the sweetest way possible. Richa took to Twitter to post an image that said, “New Life, Loading” and captioned it as 'Can’t wait for October.'

Pinkvilla wishes the best for the couple.