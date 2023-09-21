EXCLUSIVE: Jawan's Priyamani shares UPDATE on Manoj Bajpayee starrer Family Man Season 3; 'We’re going to...'

The Family Man is among the most cherished series ever produced in the country. In the series, Jawan star Priyamani plays the role of Suchitra Tiwari opposite Manoj Bajpayee. The first two seasons of the series received immense love and appreciation from the audience and now, the audience is looking forward to the third season. As the series marked four years yesterday, the director-duo Raj & DK made an announcement on the third season. Recently, Priyamani who is currently basking in the success of her latest film Jawan, opened up on The Family Man Season 3.

Priyamani opens up on The Family Man Season 3

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Jawan star Priyamani was asked whether she is bombarded with questions regarding the release of The Family Man Season 3, to which she said, “I think just yesterday Raj sir and DK sir they’ve made an announcement saying season three is going to come out soon so wait and watch (laughs).”

When asked whether she had any discussions with the director duo Raj & DK, the actress said, “I did meet them when they were working on Farzi, I don’t think I met them when they were working on Citadel, but I saw them when they were working for Farzi. And, so we were going on asking him, sir when is the season three coming out, he said, soon…soon…soon…so I'm sure, I think we’re going to be starting shoot quite next year.” WATCH THE INTERVIEW HERE:

Priyamani opens up on working with Ajay Devgn in Maidaan

When the actress was asked about her experience working with Ajay Devgn in the period film Maidaan, she said, “Oh it was phenomenal. See, your definition of period film and my definition could be a little different but by period this is set in the 60s but we're not dressed like the Maharaja thing because that for me is a periodical film. Yeah, so it is set in the 60s 70s I think, or 50s and 60s. It's been phenomenal. I loved working with Ajay Sir with Amit.”

She explained, “My work was done within like I think 12 to 15 days, my work was completely done. It was so nice working with Ajay Sir because Ajay Sir is one actor whose eyes also just spoke to me so much when we were shooting and I can't wait for the film to come out. I can't wait for people to see what's in store when Maidaan comes out.”

Meanwhile, there's still uncertainty about the release date of Maidaan, but it's expected to hit theaters only.

