EXCLUSIVE: Priyamani opens up on working with Ajay Devgn in period movie Maidaan; 'It was phenomenal'

Priya Vasudev Mani Iyer, known by her professional name Priyamani is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. Be it her expression or acting skills, Priyamani captures the hearts of fans every time she plays a role. The recipient of several awards, including a National Film Award, three Filmfare Awards South, and a Filmfare OTT Award. the actress made her acting debut with the 2003 Telugu film Evare Atagaadu. She was recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starring Jawan. Now, in a recent chat with Pinkvilla, the 39-year-old actress not only opened up about the historic success of Atlee's directorial but also spoke fondly of Ajay Devgn with whom she worked in the period film Maidaan.

Priyamani opens up on working with Ajay Devgn in period movie Maidaan

In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Priyamani was asked how the journey was shooting with Ajay Devgn during the period film Maidaan. The actress said, "Oh it was phenomenal. See, your definition of period film and my definition could be a little different but by period this is set in the 60s but we're not dressed like the Maharaja thing because that for me is a periodical film. Yeah, so it is set in the 60s 70s I think or 50s and 60s. It's been phenomenal. I loved working with Ajay Sir with Amit."

She further added, "My work was done within like I think 12 to 15 days, my work was completely done. It was so nice working with Ajay Sir because Ajay Sir is one actor whose eyes also just spoke to me so much when we were shooting and I can't wait for the film to come out. I can't wait for people to see what's in store when Maidaan comes out. "

About Maidaan

Maidaan is a sports drama directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The film stars Ajay Devgn portraying the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, known as the architect of modern Indian football. With Maidaan, the National Award winner Keerthy Suresh will be making her Hindi film debut. The film is based on the golden era of Indian football, described from 1952 to 1962.

Meanwhile, the release date of Maidaan is still in dispute, it is believed that Maidaan will be released in theaters only.

