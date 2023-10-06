EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor stuck posters of his debut film Ishq Vishk before release: ‘Yeh meri picture hai’

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor stepped into the world of acting in 2003 with romcom Ishq Vishk and has been unstoppable since then. He proceeded to flaunt his spectacular acting skills in movies including Udta Punjab and Haider. During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor recalled the night before the release of his debut movie and how he had stuck posters of Ishq Vishk, reminiscing further how he and his team went to the theater for the first show and how the behavior of people changed post interval.

Shahid Kapoor recalls sticking posters of his debut movie Ishq Vishk before its release

At a recently held Pinkvilla Masterclass, the actor reminisced the night before the release of Ishq Vishk and how he stuck posters of the movie. “I went out for a drive with a friend of mine and there were people sticking posters of my film and I got off and stuck the posters with them. The guy was sticking the poster at two in the morning. He didn’t care usko neend aa rahi thi (He didn’t care he was feeling sleepy). Then I told him ye meri picture hai (This is my film). Then he took a couple of times and said ‘Oh, ye tumhari picture hai! (Oh! This is your film) All the best!" said Shahid.

Check out the full interview below!

Shahid recalls changed behavior of people post interval of first show of the movie

During the interview, Kapoor reminisced about going to the theater for the first show of Ishq Vishk, with the director, producer, and Amrita Rao. Mentioning how the team reached before the show commenced and being more excited than the audience, Shahid recalled the team standing in a queue, just like in wedding receptions.

“The crowd started coming. They shook our hands (saying) ‘Hello, acha aapki picture hai? (Oh, it's your film?) All the best! I was like what’s going on? This is very weird. This is not how it’s supposed to be. The interval of the film happened and people came out and we were still standing there like that and suddenly, everybody’s behavior completely changed. They started crowding us and they wanted autographs and I was like ‘Abhi dedh ghante pehle to hum khade the. Hume ye log itna bhi importance nahi de rahe the. Abhi suddenly kaise ho gaya?’ (Just an hour and a half ago we were standing here. They were not giving us even a little bit of importance. How did it happen suddenly?) That is the magic of filmmaking. That’s how people view you. What you do in front of the camera between action and cut,” noted Kapoor.

He further noted that the audience’s perception can get altered in an hour and a half to a degree that they can treat you in a different manner and one should be thankful for the love and adulation.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor on doing Haider for free, says THIS is how Vishal Bhardwaj convinced him