EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan & Maniesh Paul surprise a couple at Delhi wedding, bless them & say 'JugJugg Jeeyo'.

JugJugg Jeeyo is just days away from its theatrical release, and the film's lead cast is leaving no stone unturned in promoting it. On Sunday, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul headed to Delhi where they promoted the film to a packed crowd. From doing the 'Naach Punjaaban' hookstep to interacting with fans, the cast went all out.

Later, the team returned to the hotel after a crazy day of promotions. But turns out, Maniesh Paul and Varun Dhawan were not done. According to sources, the duo surprised a couple who were hosting their pre-wedding function at the same hotel where the team was staying. Varun and Maniesh reached the wedding venue and surprised the couple as they showered their wishes and blessings on them.

Not just that, the actors also shook a leg with them and danced to the upbeat track Naach Punjaaban. The actors were joined by the bride and the groom as well as their guests who were amazed by the actors gracing the pre-wedding function.

Check out the photos below:

In the video, Varun can be heard saying, "We are staying at the same hotel and we were out the whole day. Someone told us there's wedding happening here I just want to wish you guys all the best for your wedding and hope you'll have a very, very happy life. Aap dono please JugJugg Jeeyo and have a great life."

