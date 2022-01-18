EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan’s driver passes away due to heart attack

Varun Dhawan is considered one of the topmost actors of Bollywood. We all have seen him at his best behaviour with media and fans and there is no denying the fact that he is always available for his loved ones. Well, a piece of heartbreaking and shocking news is coming in from his side. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that VD’s trusted driver, Manoj, passed away almost an hour ago today. He breathed his last at Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital and the actor has now rushed to the hospital.

Varun Dhawan’s driver Manoj had a long association with the actor and the entire Dhawan family. Manoj apparently had been working for Dhawans for many years and he was now working as Varun’s personal driver. It is said that Manoj was with the Dhawans for more than 15 years and before VD made his debut, he was with David Dhawan. The 40-year-old driver breathed his last at 5.30 pm today in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital after he experienced chest pain and after that, he passed away. Apparently, Manoj was with Varun Dhawan in Mehboob Studios, Bandra, where the actor was busy shooting. The moment Varun got to know this, he rushed to the Lilavati hospital.

It is said that the Dhawans are in a state of shock after this news. We pray to God to give Varun Dhawan and his family all the strength they need to cope up with this loss. May his soul rest in peace.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan has a lot of exciting projects lined up this year.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Varun Dhawan shares his desire to shoot a movie with his pup Joey