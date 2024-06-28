Over the last two days, Kamal Haasan’s cameo in Kalki 2898 AD has been the talking point on the digital world. With a brief presence, the actor has created a stir among the cine-goers and left them asking for more. At the Pinkvilla Masterclass, Kamal Haasan promised a lot more of him in the sequel to this Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan-led futuristic entertainer.

“I am intrigued by the world of Kalki 2898 AD”

Opening up about his role in Kalki 2898 AD, Kamal Haasan said, “If someone comes to me and asks the age of Yaskin, I will boldly say, ‘Guess, it’s your choice’. May-be, he is 180 years old. Apart from that, I should not say more, because even in the trailer, you can see, that wait and watch, a new world is coming.” The legendary actor confirmed that he signed on for Kalki 2898 AD because of the intriguing world that director Nag Ashwin created for this universe.

“I signed Kalki 2898 AD for the second part. I am playing a very small role in Kalki 2898 AD, but it’s the next part that intrigued me. In this part, I have shot for very limited days. But I liked the trust they have, for agreeing to me on contract for a film to be made,” he shared, adding further, “It’s not about the money, it can be earned and lost with a good or bad decision. But to make the right decision irrespective of the money is equal to an applause. Vyjayanthi Movies gave that to me and continues to do that by respecting my presence in the film,” he added.

Details on the shooting timelines of the Kalki 2898 AD sequel is still awaited. Meanwhile, watch the full Pinkvilla Masterclass with Kamal Haasan below, wherein he opened up about the Lyca Produced-Hindustani 2, which is slated to release on July 12. He also gave insights on probable collaboration with Rajinikanth and the failed attempts to do so in the last 3 decades.

