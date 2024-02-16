Find Your Zone as OnePlus Unveils First-of-its-Kind Audio Campaign!

In a world where the mantra is often "I need to get in my zone" or "That's my zone," OnePlus, the global pioneers in technology, takes centre stage with its groundbreaking venture into the audio realm. Presenting their inaugural audio campaign, "We Don't Settle"- OnePlus introduces an in-house conceptualised and ideated masterpiece that delves deep into the seamless connection between music and the pursuit of one's ultimate zone. This marks OnePlus's first-ever dedicated audio category campaign, brought to life through the ingenious fusion of technology and musical prowess. At the core of this innovative initiative is an original track created by the popular hip-hop/rap artist Hanumankind, adding a distinctive layer to OnePlus and emphasising its commitment to delivering an audio experience that's not just about listening but transcending.

First things first, let's talk beats. Hanumankind, the maestro behind the mic, isn't just laying down tracks; he's crafting an exclusive song that reverberates with the 'Never Settle' ethos. The "We Don't Settle" campaign underscores its dedication to challenging the status quo while providing unmatched audio quality across user segments. The campaign beautifully narrates how OnePlus audio products play a pivotal role in helping users 'find their zone', tapping into their inner strengths and passions.

In a captivating storyline, the ad film features a student immersed in intense competition, relying on her Nord Buds 2 to perform at her highest potential. A passionate basketball player seeking to push his limiting boundaries in his game using the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC, and a head chef in pursuit of perfecting his craft with the OnePlus Buds 3. All three audio devices emerge as catalysts in the lives of their users, empowering them to boldly pursue their ambitions.

The campaign cleverly taps into the universal truth that music is more than notes; it’s a key to your flow state, tuning out the noise and chaos, and dialling into your aspirations. Music becomes the driving force, creating an atmosphere where users can transcend distractions and concentrate on what truly matters.

Ishita Grover, Director of Marketing at OnePlus India, expressed her enthusiasm about the campaign, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce our first ever audio brand campaign for our audio devices that connect back to OnePlus’ guiding spirit of ‘Never Settle’. The key idea behind the campaign is to highlight the role that a seamless music experience can play in helping our user community find their ultimate state of focus. OnePlus is committed to creating cutting-edge audio devices aimed at empowering our community to unleash their full potential and achieve their aspirations with absolute focus and clarity.”

The ad film, a masterpiece scripted by the OnePlus India team, is brought to life by director Aneesh Malankar and the creative prowess of Supari Studios. The campaign's soul-stirring anthem, "We Don't Settle," is a creation of Hanumankind and produced by Kartik Shah.

The campaign, available on YouTube , Twitter , and Instagram , invites users to embark on a journey where audio isn’t just heard but felt, pushing them to redefine their boundaries and "Find Their Zone."

