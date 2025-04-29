From Chaos to Comedy: The surprising trivia behind the tyre-changing scene in Sohum Shah’s Crazxy

Sohum Shah's Crazxy kept audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish, with its gripping suspense and powerful performances. After the success of Tumbbad's re-release, Crazxy proved to be another stellar showcase of Sohum's brilliance. Every scene is meticulously crafted, but the most talked-about moment is the tyre-changing scene.

The film’s intensity is amplified in this unforgettable sequence, which has become the talk of the town. Written and directed by Girish Kohli, this scene exemplifies precision and dedication, adding a unique layer of excitement. Let’s dive into some fun facts about this thrilling, highly applauded moment in the film!

1. Epic in Length: An 18-Page Script Scene

Crazxy featured a long and very challenging tyre-changing scene which has a run time of over 12 mins. In the script, it was an extensive 18-page-long sequence. From prosthetics to shooting different profiles of Sohum and managing two cameras simultaneously, the entire scene required an elaborate approach to execute perfectly. Shot descriptions – whether it would be a short take or a long take were also mentioned in the script.

2. Four Days to Shoot the Perfect Tyre-Change Scene

As Girish Kohli wanted the tyre-changing scene to be absolutely perfect, it took four days to complete. Throughout the shoot, two cameras were rolling, but they were rigged differently for different portions of the scene. Initially, there was a lot of handheld camera work; however, when the ant-hole sequence began, both cameras became stationary.

One camera was fixed to keep the ant hole in the foreground, capturing Sohum and the car behind with a wide lens, essentially creating a master shot. The other camera was focused on Sohum's profile. Managing two cameras without interfering with each other's movement was a major challenge.

3. 10-Minute One-Shot: A Seamless Filming Feat

A part of the tyre changing scene features a 10-minute long one-shot take which starts from Dr. Abhimanyu Sood (played by Sohum Shah) taking out a nut bolt from an ant hole to fixing the tyre, to getting a call from a loan agent, then sitting in the car and leaving. All of it was executed perfectly in a single take.

4. Three Locations, One Epic Scene

The entire tyre-changing sequence was shot across three different locations but edited together seamlessly to look like a continuous shot. The actual tyre change was filmed at a wind farm, the surgery was shot inside a studio, and the interiors of the ant hole were filmed separately in another studio on the third day.

5. A Real Surgeon’s Expertise Elevated the Scene

A real surgeon taught the actors how to perform the surgery and was present on set to supervise and ensure every detail was executed accurately. Not only that, the dialogues and the procedure were also verified by a surgeon to make sure accuracy is not compromised.

6. A Year and a Half to Get the Surgery Prosthetics Just Right

The prosthetic journey for Crazxy was a long one. The producers initially collaborated with Dhuri, a prosthetic artist from Chandigarh who had worked on Tumbbad. They also explored options with other artists in India, the UK (who had worked on Game of Thrones), and South Africa, even importing a skin sample to test different silicone textures for the prosthetic body. However, availability issues caused significant delays.

Eventually, the team returned to Dhuri, and they carried out numerous iterations of the prosthetic body and organs. Girish also wanted the body to look tanned, leading to experiments like burning the prosthetic from a distance. But it ended up too dark and burned, requiring evasive action through makeup and paint. It took more than a year and a journey across the globe to finally perfect the prosthetics for the surgery scene.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan says ‘Sanam hum aa gaye’ as he flaunts his chiseled body in latest pics from pool; fans say ‘aag laga di’