Crazxy OTT Release: Sohum Shah’s thriller is now available to watch online but there’s a catch; find out

The psychological thriller Crazxy, featuring Tumbbad actor Sohum Shah, has been garnering attention ever since the release of its trailer. The film follows the story of Abhimanyu Sood, a successful surgeon whose world unravels when his daughter is abducted.

Released in cinemas on February 28, the movie traces Abhimanyu's emotional journey as he is forced to confront his inner demons, grapple with guilt, and seek redemption.

Advertisement

When and Where to watch Crazxy but with a twist

The 90-minute psychological thriller Crazxy, starring Sohum Shah, is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, nearly six weeks after its theatrical release. Currently, the film can be accessed on a rental basis for Rs 349. However, details regarding its official subscription-based streaming release are yet to be announced.

Plot and Trailer of Crazxy

A renowned surgeon, accused of a patient’s tragic death, is on the brink of settling the case quietly with the victim’s family. But just as closure seems near, his world is turned upside down — his estranged daughter gets kidnapped.

With a ransom demand looming, he faces an impossible dilemma—use the settlement money to clear his name or save the daughter he once left behind. With only an hour on the clock, can he make the ultimate choice before it’s too late?

Cast and Crew of Crazxy

Advertisement

Crazxy is directed by Girish Kohli and boasts a diverse musical score composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Osho Jain, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Harshavardhan Rameshwar, and Manan Bhardwaj.

The film’s crisp editing is credited to Rythem Lath and Sanyukta Kaza, while cinematography duties were handled by Sunil Borkar and Kuldeep Mamania. Backing the project as producers are Sohum Shah, Amita Shah, Mukesh Shah, and Adesh Prasad. According to Pinkvilla's review, despite slight lags in the screenplay, Crazxy emerges as a bold, interesting film that dares to be different. While not flawless, its newness and Kohli’s vision make it a compelling watch.

Fans of survival thrillers will find plenty to love, from Sohum Shah’s powerhouse performance, to the chilling cinematography and heart-thumping background score.

ALSO READ: Jewel Thief: Jaideep Ahlawat’s INSANE dance moves in Jaadu song have fans saying ‘Vickyfication of Hathiram Choudhary’