EXCLUSIVE: Crazxy actor Sohum Shah opens up on his fondness for Shah Rukh Khan; says, ‘jiss insaan me SRK ka 5% bhi…’

Sohum Shah is known for his class acting in the 2012 National Award-winning film Ship of Theseus, which he also produced. Then, he appeared in movies like Talvar and Tumbbad which made him a household name. While many seek inspiration from the actor-producer, he is highly inspired by the life of Shah Rukh Khan. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shah opened up about his fondness for the King of Romance. Read on to know what he said!

On February 21, 2025, Sohum Shah’s exclusive interview with Pinkvilla went live on our YouTube channel. In the chat, the ace actor and producer heaped praise on Shah Rukh Khan. When asked if he is highly influenced and inspired by the Jawan actor, Shah stated that whatever he is today, he is because of SRK.

The Tumbbad actor said in Hindi, “Mai toh yahan hu Shah Rukh Khan saab k vajah se aur mai toh ye boht jagah kehta hu ki jiss insaan me Shah Rukh Khan ka 5 percent bhi nhi hai, usse jeene ka bhi koi haq nhi hai. (I am here because of Shah Rukh Khan sir, and I keep saying that a person who doesn’t even have 5 percent of SRK in them doesn’t have the right to live.)”

The Baabarr debutant also mentioned Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan, lauding their extensive and impressive film legacies. He stated, “Bachchan Saab ka jo kaam haina, mujhey lagta hai vo koi match kar he nhi sakta. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan legacy hai. (No one can match Bachchan sir’s work. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan are legacies in themselves.)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sohum Shah was last seen in the 2023 Amazon Prime Series, Dahaad. Since then, he has been working on his upcoming thriller film, Crazxy. Penned and directed by Girish Kohli, the movie will star Shah along with Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad. Sohum is also co-producing his upcoming entertainer which is scheduled to release in theatres on February 28, 2025.

