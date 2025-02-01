EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor is ‘more appealing’ than Rishi Kapoor, claims Govind Namdev; here’s what he said about Ranveer Singh

Govind Namdev is a popular name in the Indian film industry. The actor redefined the way the audience perceived the antagonist in Bollywood films. Over the past decades, he has shared screen space with several stars. During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, the OMG 2 actor stated that Ranbir Kapoor is more appealing than his father Rishi Kapoor. He also heaped praise on Ranveer Singh. Read on!

While talking to Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, senior actor Govind Namdev compared Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. He stated, “Abhi kyunki Chintu Ji jaa chuke hai, unke baare me zyada hum baat nhi kar sakte hai. Sirf ye hai ke mujhey Ranbir zyada appealing, close and samajhdaar laga. Grace hai usme jo hum kai logo me miss karte hai.” (Now that Chintu Ji (Rishi Kapoor) is not with us, we can’t talk much about him. But I find Ranbir more appealing, close, and sensible. He has the grace that we miss in most people)

In the same chat, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor was asked to name the actors who according to him have the potential of becoming superstars in the future. After taking a brief pause, Govind Namdev said, “Ranveer jiss tarha se kaam kar rahe hai, boht he kamal ke actor hai vo. Toh vo boht bada superstar banega. (The way Ranveer Singh is working, he is a commendable actor. So, he will become a big superstar).” The senior actor also admitted that the audience is also loving the work of Kartik Aaryan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is busy shooting for Love & War and is expected to wrap it by Summer 2025. An industry insider informed us that the film hits the big screen in March 2026, marking the beginning of the films on his plate for the spectacle.

“He follows it up with the Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana on Diwali 2026. RK has wrapped up his work on Ramayana, notwithstanding a patchwork shoot of 10 to 15 days, which he will do in the middle of the breaks for Love & War,” stated the source. As for Ranveer Singh, he will be next seen in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar.