Govinda Bullet Injury: Wife Sunita Ahuja is all smiles as she shares major update on actor's discharge; WATCH

Actor Govinda, who accidentally shot himself in the leg with his gun, was admitted to the hospital and underwent surgery. He is now ready to return home. His wife, Sunita Ahuja, arrived at Criticare Hospital for the discharge formalities and happily shared that he is doing well and is expected to be discharged around 1 PM on October 4, 2024.

On October 1, 2024, Govinda accidentally discharged his revolver, resulting in an injury to his leg. The incident occurred around 4:45 AM while he was checking the firearm before leaving the city. The actor, who is also a well-known Shiv Sena leader, is now recovering at Criticare Hospital in Mumbai.

Check out the video here:

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, reported to ANI that the actor was getting ready to head to Kolkata when he accidentally dropped his licensed revolver while trying to secure it in its case. The weapon fired, hitting his leg with a bullet. Sinha confirmed that the bullet had been removed by the doctor and that Govinda's condition is stable as he remains in the hospital.

After the incident, Govinda released a voice note to reassure the press and his fans about his well-being. In the message, he expressed his gratitude for the support he had received, stating that due to the blessings of his family, parents, and guru, he had been shot but that the bullet had been removed.

According to reports, the actor informed the police that the revolver was not locked while he was cleaning it, which resulted in an accidental discharge. Govinda noted that the revolver was 20 years old. Preliminary evidence suggests there was no foul play, but police sources remain cautious regarding Govinda's account.

They may summon him for additional questioning in the near future. Furthermore, it has been revealed that Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja, has also been questioned by the police, and her statement has been recorded. The investigation is still underway.

Many Bollywood celebrities, such as David Dhawan, Raveena Tandon, and Shatrughan Sinha, have paid him a visit to the hospital.

