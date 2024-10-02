Govinda's Bullet Injury: Police not convinced with actor's story of accidental shooting; rules out foul play: REPORT

Bollywood actor Govinda was questioned by the Juhu Police regarding an accidental self-shooting incident. Reports indicate that the actor explained to the police that the revolver was unlocked while he was cleaning it, leading to a misfire. Govinda mentioned that the revolver was 20 years old. According to police sources and reports, there is preliminary evidence suggesting no foul play, but they remain skeptical about Govinda's statement. The police may call him in for further questioning soon.

Additionally, it has come to light that Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja, has also been interrogated by the police, and her statement has been documented. The investigation is ongoing.

On October 1, 2024, Govinda accidentally misfired his own revolver, injuring himself in the leg. The incident took place around 4:45 AM as he was inspecting the firearm before leaving the city. The actor and prominent Shiv Sena leader is currently recovering in Criticare Hospital in Mumbai.

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, informed ANI that the actor and Shiv Sena leader was preparing to depart for Kolkata when he accidentally dropped his licensed revolver while placing it in its case.

The gun discharged, and a bullet struck his leg. He confirmed that the bullet had been removed by the doctor and that Govinda's condition was stable; he is currently in the hospital.

Following the incident, Govinda released a voice note to reassure the press and his fans that he was doing well. In the message, he expressed gratitude for the support he has received, stating, "Namaskar, pranaam, main hoon Govinda. Aap sab logon ke aashirwad aur maa-baap ka aashirwad, guru ki kripa ke wajah se goli lagi thi par woh nikaal di gayi hai. Main dhanyavad deta hoon yahan ke doctor ka, aadarniya doctor Agarwal ji ka aur aap sab logon ki prarthana jo hai, aap logon ka dhanyavad, pranaam."

Advertisement

(I am Govinda. Thanks to your blessings, my parents’ blessings, and the grace of my guru, I was shot, but the bullet has been taken out. I thank the doctors here, especially Dr. Agarwal, and I appreciate all your prayers.")

The actor is expected to be released from the hospital later this week. Many Bollywood celebrities, such as David Dhawan and Shatrughan Sinha, have paid him a visit to the hospital.

ALSO READ: Govinda’s brother Kirti Kumar shares major health UPDATE post actor’s accidental bullet injury; ‘jab hum log aaye the uss waqt...'