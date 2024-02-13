8 best happy birthday songs in Hindi: ABCD 2’s Aww Tera Happy Bday to Farz’s Baar Baar Yeh Din Aaye

There are a bunch of Birthday songs in Hindi. Birthday is one of the most special occasions in everyone’s life. We celebrate this day with our loved ones and family members. It becomes even more joyful when we get to wake up to some happy birthday songs. Even if our loved ones cannot properly sing hit birthday songs in Hindi, it makes our day. Normally, we all sing Happy Birthday To You but there are a bunch of birthday songs in Hindi that you can sing on upcoming birthdays of your relatives, parents, or friends.

Pinkvilla curated a list of birthday songs in Hindi to spread the loudest yet melodious birthday cheer across everyone. The list includes songs of Lata Mangeshkar and even Punjabi birthday songs. From Farz movie's Baar Baar Yeh Din Aaye to ABCD 2’s Aww Tera Happy Bday, let’s have a look at the list.

Here is a list of 8 best birthday songs in Hindi that you can sing

1. Aww Tera Happy Bday

Movie: ABCD 2 (2015)

ABCD 2 (2015) Music: Sachin-Jigar

Sachin-Jigar Lyrics: Mayur Puri (Rap by D. Soldierz)

Mayur Puri (Rap by D. Soldierz) Singer: Sachin Sanghvi, Jigar Saraiya, Varun Dhawan, D. Soldierz

Sachin Sanghvi, Jigar Saraiya, Varun Dhawan, D. Soldierz Choreographer: Remo D’Souza

ABCD 2’s Aww Tera Happy Bday is perfect for the awesome bunch of birthday boys and girls. It makes a perfect hip and happening dance track to greet all your friends and cousins. This fun track was composed by eminent composer duo Sachin-Jigar for the movie ABCD 2. Every Indian youngster's party is incomplete without playing this track at the birthday party.

2. Baar Baar Yeh Din Aaye

Movie: Farz (1967)

Farz (1967) Music: Laxmikant Pyarelal

Laxmikant Pyarelal Lyrics: Anand Bakshi

Anand Bakshi Singer: Mohammed Rafi

Mohammed Rafi Choreographer: Unknown

Baar Baar Yeh Din Aaye is still one of the most popular birthday songs in Hindi. It is still used in several birthday parties. Sung by legendary Mohammed Rafi, the song featured in the movie Farz (1967). This is a slow yet melodious track featuring actors Jeetendra and Babita Shivdasani. This song remains a classic one.

3. Chhote Tera Budday Aaya

Movie: Krantiveer - The Revolution (2010)

Krantiveer - The Revolution (2010) Music: Sahin, Jigar

Sahin, Jigar Lyrics: Sameer

Sameer Singer: Anushka Manchanda, Mika Singh, Hard Kaur, Neuman Pinto, Ishq Bector, Hrishikesh Kamerkar

Anushka Manchanda, Mika Singh, Hard Kaur, Neuman Pinto, Ishq Bector, Hrishikesh Kamerkar Choreographer: Unknown

Chhote Tera Budday Aaya is one of the most famous birthday songs in Hindi. The song boasts of soulful singers such as Anushka Manchanda, Mika Singh, Hard Kaur, Neuman Pinto, Ishq Bector, and Hrishikesh Kamerkar. This peppy number from the movie Krantiveer: The Revolution which was released in the year 2010, is a must to be played at birthday parties.

4. Happy Budday

Movie: Kill Dil (2014)

Kill Dil (2014) Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy Lyrics: Gulzar

Gulzar Singer: Shankar Mahadevan and Sukhwinder Singh

Shankar Mahadevan and Sukhwinder Singh Choreographer: Ganesh Acharya

Happy Budday is one of the most played songs at birthday parties. Speaking about the film Kill Dil, the story revolves around two killers, Dev and Tutu, raised by a gangster, Bhaiyaji. Disha, an uninhibited girl, enters their lives, leading to twists and turns in the narrative. Loyalties are tested as the characters navigate love, loyalty, and betrayal in this action-packed drama.

5. Badhai Ho Badhai Janamdin Ki Tumko

Movie: Mera Munna (1967)

Mera Munna (1967) Music: Kalyanji-Anandji

Kalyanji-Anandji Lyrics: Qamar Jalalabadi

Qamar Jalalabadi Singer: Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar Choreographer: Unknown

Badhai Ho Badhai Janamdin Ki Tumko featured in the 1967 movie Mera Munna. The film is directed by Madhusudan. The soulful voice of Lata Mangeshkar perfectly blended the lyrics of the song. This song remains one of the top birthday songs in Hindi.

6. Tum Jiyo Hazaron Saal

Movie: Sujata (1959)

Sujata (1959) Music: S.D Burman

S.D Burman Lyrics: Majrooh Sultanpuri

Majrooh Sultanpuri Singer: Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle Choreographer: Unknown

Everyone heard the song Tum Jiyo Hazaron Saal. It is one of the most common birthday songs in Hindi. The song featured in the 1959 movie Sujata. The cast of the film included legendary actors Nutan and Sunil Dutt. The story follows Sujata, an untouchable orphan who is brought up by a Brahmin couple. She grows up and falls in love with Adheer, a Brahmin man, but they struggle to be together as society looks down upon them.

7. Happy Birthday

Movie: Disco Singh (2014)

Disco Singh (2014) Music: Jatinder Shah

Jatinder Shah Lyrics: Balvir Boparai

Balvir Boparai Singer: Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh Choreographer: Unknown

Disco Singh is a 2014 Punjabi comedy film directed by Anurag Singh and starring Diljit Dosanjh and Surveen Chawla. This is the third collaboration between Singh and Dosanjh after the 2012 blockbuster Jatt and Juliet and the 2013 sequel Jatt & Juliet 2. It is loosely based on the 2009 Bollywood film Do Knot Disturb which in turn was a remake of the 2006 French film The Valet (French: La Doublure). Disco Singh was remade in Bengali as Haripad Bandwala under the banner of Shree Venkatesh Films starring Ankush Hazra and Nusrat Jahan in the lead roles.

8. Bhai Ka Birthday

Movie: Antim: The Final Truth (2021)

Antim: The Final Truth (2021) Music: Hitesh Modak

Hitesh Modak Lyrics: Nitin Raikwar

Nitin Raikwar Singer: Sajid Khan

Sajid Khan Choreographer: Mudassar Khan

Bhai Ka Birthday is a song from the movie Antim: The Final Truth. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman Khan Films, it is an adaptation of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. The film stars Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan, Mahima Makwana, and Jisshu Sengupta. The story revolves around the face-off between a Sikh police officer (Salman Khan) and a gangster (Aayush Sharma), and like the original, it explores the hard conditions faced by farmers that push them towards crime.

