Harshvarrdhan Kapoor paves his own path with breakthrough performances!

It's been six years (and counting) since Harshvarrdhan Kapoor made his debut as a performer! He has always picked unique films and diverse characters. Now, with Thar, he is once again set to present something new for his fans.

Marking his debut as a producer, the neo-Western action thriller will see him in the skin of an antique dealer.

Over the years, Harshvarrdhan has earned the reputation of a performer who chooses roles that allow him to expand his range. An enraged vigilante, an actor battling his existential crisis, a romantic hero who kills for the love of his life and now, an agenda-driven antique dealer! Harshvarrdhan Kapoor has already spanned never-seen-before shades on the screen.

Harshvarrdhan has carved a new-age niche for himself with fans as a path-breaking performer who chooses raw stories and grey shades. With the massive success of Thar, the performer-turned-producer has proved yet again that he's an actor on a journey of his own accord!