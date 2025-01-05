Himesh Reshammiya waives his fees for Badass Ravi Kumar; here’s how film recovered its 20 crore budget before release

Himesh Reshammiya is set to entertain fans with his upcoming action drama, Badass Ravi Kumar. The film has made headlines for various reasons, including its 80s style, vibe, and promising music. Recently, another interesting report revealed that the singer-actor waived his fees for the film, contributing to the recovery of the film's Rs. 20 crore budget before its release.

The production budget recovery has been made possible due to the makers' smart financial planning, strategic deals, and a significant contribution from Reshammiya. The actor, who plays the lead role in the film, has also composed and sung for the project. But, he waived his acting and music fees opting for a profit-sharing model with the production house.

Badass Ravi Kumar features 16 songs, including a seven-song medley, all produced under his label, Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, adding significant commercial value to the project. Despite its retro appeal and foreign shooting locations, the film's production has been completed using a cost-effective approach, thanks to proper planning that took over a year to ensure no wastage or overspending.

Additionally, the makers have made calculated decisions, as the film's production costs are entirely covered by music rights sales and shooting subsidies from Oman, where the film was shot. Consequently, any earnings from theaters, digital releases, and satellite rights will be added to the film's profit.

Advertisement

The film Badass Ravi Kumar is set in the 1980s, and its tagline, "80s type ki picture," highlights that it will give audiences a nostalgic cinematic experience replicating that era. At the same time, it is inspired by the grand style of filmmakers like Feroz Khan and Rajiv Rai.

The Tera Suroor singer shared his views and admitted that he has not charged a fees for acting, singing or composing 16 songs for the film. He shared details about the film's financial planning and mentioned, "I'm very happy with the final product and hoping for the best."

For those unaware, Himesh Reshammiya’s music career has been remarkable. Out of the 2300 memorable songs in his career, Himesh has 1300 songs released on his own music label, which have garnered more than 21 billion views across YouTube and more than 11 billion audio streams in the last 3 years. This overwhelming success explains the anticipation surrounding Badass Ravi Kumar's soundtrack.

Advertisement

The film's trailer has been released today i.e. Jan 5. Meanwhile, Badass Ravi Kumar is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 7, 2025.

ALSO READ: 11 Himesh Reshammiya songs that were a blessing to early 20s