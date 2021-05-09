INTERVIEW: Kamal Khan on Radhe, Salman Khan, Seeti Maar, Tere Naam, Himesh Reshammiya and more

Kamal Khan reveals that the entire music album of Tere Naam was locked by Salman Khan in just 30 minutes. But how? Read details.

Kamal Khan reunites with on Radhe coming on board a singer on two songs, Seeti Maar and Dil De Diya. While the former has cross 100 million views on YouTube in record time, the latter too is trending well having crossed the half century mark. When asked about doing playback for Salman Khan, the singer said, “It is always challenging to dub for Salman Khan because his characters have unique shades – ranging from a Chulbul Pandey to Laxman (Tubelight) to Radhe. I have spent a lot of time with him, both on and off screen, and that brings a certain amount of comfort level.”

Kamal also informs that DSP (Devi Sri Prasad), the composer of both Telugu and Bollywood version of Seeti Maar, liked his approach towards the Hindi recreation. He further adds that even Dil De Diya was a great journey and teaming up with composer Himesh Reshammiya is always a delight. “It was a deliberate attempt on Himesh Reshammiya and Salman Khan to set the song in a different era. That has worked so well, in-fact, that’s where the charm of song lies. HR is the king of melodies,” he smiled.

I remember, Himesh Reshammiya had come to Salman Khan’s home to finalise the music of Tere Naam with some 20 – 25 songs. Salman picked up the best of the lot and locked the entire soundtrack in just 30 minutes. Today, it’s among the most iconic albums Kamal Khan

He went back in time to share a lesser-known fact about the process of creating an album as iconic as Tere Naam. “Salman Khan doesn’t get enough credit for his music sense. He would know within seconds if a song is hit or flop. I remember, Himesh Reshammiya had come to Salman Khan’s home to finalise the music of Tere Naam with some 20 – 25 songs. Each of them was incredible but Salman picked up the best of the lot and locked the album in just 30 minutes. Today, it’s among the most iconic albums,” he gushed.

He finally signs out saying that he is trying to come up with something on the lines of O O Jaane Jaana for Salman Khan. “A lot of people want me to come with another O O Jaane Jaane. While that’s not possible, I am working on something that would be on par with it,” he concluded. Radhe features Salman Khan with , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key role.

