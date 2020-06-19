Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan wins the internet as he responds to a fan who asked him to ‘unfollow star kids’

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, fans were left angry and the nepotism debate kicked off. Recently, late Irrfan Khan’s son was also asked by a fan to unfollow star kids on social media. Here’s how he responded.

Over the past few days, Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has caused massive outrage among the fans of the actor who have resorted to calling out star kids and the debate of nepotism has kicked off again. Amid this, recently, a fan, who was angered by Sushant’s demise, commented on late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan’s post on Instagram and requested him to join the ‘Boycott Star kids’ trend on social media. However, handling the angry fan politely, Babil came up with a response that has won the internet.

A fan wrote to Babil, “Unfollow star kids. Its the public who have made them famous and its our time to raise our voice against nepotism in bollywood industry.” Furthermore, the fan urged Babil and others to boycott the star kids in Bollywood post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. To this, Babil responded and told the fan that every star kid has to face a certain amount of pressure and that there are two sides to every coin. However, he added that he understands the frustration against the star kids.

Babil wrote, “brother, do you understand the pressures and expectations of being the son of someone who changed the concept of acting in Indian cinema? I understand your frustration against nepotism, but there are two sides to every coin.” Further when the fan raised doubts on the part of snatching films and giving to a favourite actor, Babil responded that he wants to win over everyone’s heart with his performance and hard work. He wrote, “@yashbansal2937 bhai toh meri yeh hi ummeed rahegi ki mein apni mehnat aur performance se aapka dil itna khush kar doon ki aapko yeh lage hi na ki mere journey mein koi unfairness hui hai.”

Here is the conversation between Irrfan Khan’s son Babil and a fan:

Seeing Babil Khan’s reply to the angry netizen post Sushant’s demise, fans hailed him and many mentioned that the Angrezi Medium star’s son might be following in the footsteps of his legendary father. Post Sushant’s demise, Babil had mourned the loss of the actor and had shared a photo of Sushant. He had urged everyone to reach out if they were feeling low or stressed. Sushant’s demise has raised doubts in the minds of his fans that the actor may be depressed due to the existence of nepotism in Bollywood. Owing to this, several fans have called out names on social media. In the past few days, followers of , , and have continued to fall while , who took a stand for Sushant, has gained fans.

