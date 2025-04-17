Irrfan Khan was in severe pain, recalls Vipin Sharma on his last meeting with actor in London: 'I can’t describe…'

Irrfan Khan’s final movie, Angrezi Medium, was released in cinemas on March 13, 2020. Sadly, only a few weeks later, on April 29, 2020, the acclaimed actor passed away at the age of 53 due to a neuroendocrine tumor. In a recent interview, his close friend Vipin Sharma shared memories of their last meeting in London. The actor shared, "he was in a lot of pain and was laughing loudly, I can't describe the amount of pain he was going through."

In an interview with Lallantop, Vipin Sharma reminisced about his final meeting with Irrfan Khan in London, mentioning that it took place on the day the actor began his chemotherapy.

He shared that he had visited the hospital and gone up to the fourth floor, where he was heartened to see a book by Rumi placed beside Irrfan’s bed. Despite his condition, Irrfan was still immersed in reading.

Vipin Sharma recalled that when he arrived at the hospital, Irrfan had stepped out for a coffee. On his way down, they happened to cross paths as Irrfan was returning.

He remembered seeing the actor wrapped in a shawl, and the two shared a warm hug before spending a long time together in his hospital room. Vipin noted that Irrfan's sense of humour hadn’t changed at all—he was still laughing heartily, just like always.

He recalled that Irrfan’s mini fridge was stuffed with food. “He said, ‘Look yaar, so much food! I’m so hungry. People must be thinking nothing’s wrong with me, I’m eating like this.’"

Vipin shared that there were a few Malayali nurses who often engaged in light-hearted conversations with Irrfan. They even played hopscotch and occasionally joined him in the game.

Everyone around knew who he was. That hospital room had become his small world—filled with various TV channels, Netflix, and Amazon Prime, all arranged by some of his close friends to keep him entertained.

According to Vipin, Irrfan stayed mentally active, watching everything and maintaining a fighting spirit throughout. Despite enduring immense pain, he remained inquisitive and eager to keep learning. Remarkably, he even completed a film after all he had been through.

