Logout's Babil Khan says ‘he’s not happy’, admits ‘pressure was insane’ after dad Irrfan Khan’s demise; 'people started telling me...'

Last year, Irrfan's wife and Babil Khan's mother, Sutapa Sikdar, shared that her son is going through depression due to a lot of pressure on him and constant comparisons with his late father, Irrfan Khan. Now, in an interview, Babil admits that while he feels the insane pressure of being the iconic actor's son, he is not happy with toxic positivity, adding that people started telling him, "Do you know who you are?" after his dad's demise.

While addressing his mother's earlier comment, Babil Khan, in an interview with News18, clarified that it was misunderstood. He shared that the statement had caused concern among some people, but reassured everyone by stating that there was no serious issue and that he was doing fine.

At the same time, the actor emphasized that he is not afraid to speak about mental health. He acknowledged that although the pressure on him is immense, it holds significant importance. Recalling the time after his father, Irrfan Khan's passing, he mentioned how people began reminding him of the legacy he belongs to, often saying, "Do you know who you are?"

Reflecting on his journey, Khan expressed that it was his adversities that shaped his identity. He believes how one navigates through challenges plays a crucial role in personal growth.

According to him, the pressure he experiences is necessary, as is his response to it. While life may throw difficulties from all directions, he emphasized that the way one chooses to respond remains within one's control.

The Qala actor reflected on emotional expression and self-worth. He shared that while it's natural to feel fear, it's important to act despite it. He emphasized the value of expressing emotions when one feels deeply, stating that he's learning to be more comfortable in his own company.

He pointed out that, over time, he came to understand how easily people can lose their sense of self-worth in the pursuit of validation. He observed that this constant need for approval often leads individuals to compromise their authenticity, resulting in self-loathing. However, instead of acknowledging this internal struggle, many end up masking it with arrogance.

The Railway Men actor shared that the pressure to always appear happy is something that affects him, but he is making an effort not to give in to it. He explained that a major part of self-love comes from accepting moments of sadness and loneliness. He mentioned that he is now comfortable with not always feeling happy.

According to him, society often promotes happiness as a product and constantly expects people to be happy. However, he admitted that sometimes he doesn't feel happy. Babil also expressed his thoughts on toxic positivity, saying it can slowly destroy a person from the inside.

The Logout actor further explained that if he becomes too fearful of himself and relies too much on others' opinions, he won't be able to stay authentic and true to himself.

He mentioned that without being able to express his thoughts authentically, there's a problem that needs to be addressed. However, he also acknowledged that being vulnerable is not easy, describing it as a scary and painful experience.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for this.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Vikram Bhatt praises Deepika Padukone for THIS reason; admits suffering from depression