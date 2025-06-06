Ramayana Fact Check: Vivek Oberoi joins Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's film, NOT Anil Kapoor and Vikrant Massey

The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer Ramayana is among the most awaited Indian movies right now. Billed on a huge production cost, the film has an ensemble star cast which includes some of the immensely talented actors from across the nation. As per the media reports, the star cast has gone bigger with new entrants.

Known for his brilliant acting skills in Company, Omkara, Krrish 3, and others, Vivek Oberoi has been roped in to play a crucial role in the film. Reportedly, the actor will be seen donning the character of Vidyutjihva, a demon prince from the daitya clan and the husband of Surpanakha, played by Rakul Preet Singh. His character is expected to have a battleground clash with demon king Ravana, being played by Yash.

Contrary to the other media reports, neither Anil Kapoor nor Vikrant Massey has joined the mega starcast. They were rumored to be playing the roles of King Janaka and Prince Meghnad in the movie. However, a source close to the development has rubbished the reports.

For the unversed, Ramayana is currently being shot on a lavish scale under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari. The movie features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Apart from the lead star cast, the movie has a strong ensemble which includes Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, Lara Dutta, Amitabh Bachchan, Kunal Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, and others.

It will be a two-part big-screen cinematic experience. While Ramayan Part One is locked to release on Diwali 2026, Part Two will arrive on Diwali 2027. Interestingly, both parts are currently in production and are being shot simultaneously, in one go.

Bankrolled by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the mythology epic drama has a budget of around USD 1000 million (Rs 835 crore), which makes it the costliest film of Indian cinema. Interestingly, this staggering figure is allotted only for the first part. The makers are planning to go global with this epic Indian story and are in talks with a Hollywood studio, Warner Bros. Pictures, to team up for its overseas distribution.

