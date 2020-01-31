Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Day 1: Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya starrer is off to a dull start

Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has hit the screens today and as per reports, the film is off to a dull start

After the success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is back with his next release- Jawaani Jaaneman, which hit the screens today i.e. January 31, 2020. Unlike Street Dancer 3D and Panga, Jawaani Jaaneman was the only big release, however, the film opened to a dull response of around 5-10%. As per a report in Box Office, Jawaani Jaaneman may get around the 2 crore nett mark by the end of the day, since the pace is slower but it could do better in the evening to have a similar opener to Panga last week.

Since Jawaani Jaaneman is an out and out romantic-comedy genre, trade analysts feel that the genre will not show growth like starrer Panga and therefore, the film had to open better to have a chance of succeeding at the box office. Also, as per reports, Jawaani Jaaneman opened on a slow note due to its rather low key promotions and due to limited screen count.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is scheduled to hit screens on January 31 and the film stars Saif Ali Khan, Alaia Furniturewalla, and in lead roles. In the film, Saif Ali Khan will be seen dancing to his 90s track- Ole Ole. In Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif will play the role of a flamboyant character and Alaya will be playing Saif’s daughter.

