Jigra x Stree 2: Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor's social media banter over their films is pure BFF goals; Don't miss

The teaser trailer for Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, was released today, September 8, 2024. The trailer looks promising and gives an intense, goosebumps-worthy feel. The film is set to hit theaters on October 11, 2024. In response to the teaser, Stree 2 star Shraddha Kapoor expressed her support for Alia and also replied to the blockbuster actress. The duo's fun banter on social media is pure BFF goals.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kapoor reacted to Bhatt's Jigra teaser trailer and wrote, "Ye toh theater me bhai ke sath dekhna hai, Kya kamal ladki hai @aliabhatt, kya amazing trailer hai". To which Alia was also quick to react and wrote, "Hahaha thank you my blockbuster Stree".

The teaser trailer for Jigra, starring Alia, Raina, and Manoj Pahwa, begins with a deeply emotional tone. Her character shares that she endured great loss as her mother passed away, and father took his own life. A standout moment in the teaser trailer is the heart-wrenching rendition of Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna, which is sure to leave viewers teary-eyed.

As the teaser trailer unfolds, it becomes apparent that the plot centers around her brother, who is in a life-threatening situation. Alia’s character pleads for urgency, warning that her brother’s time is running out. The scene then transitions to intense action, where she declares the need to break into a prison, hinting at a bold rescue mission.

Despite being told to escape, Alia’s character refuses, stating that it’s time to become a hero, setting the stage for a gripping story about family, sacrifice, and courage. Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala and co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions, is set to release in theaters on October 11, 2024.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor's latest project, Stree 2, received positive reviews and performed exceptionally well at the box office.

