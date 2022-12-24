Join Chef Ranveer Brar & THESE celebs on a tour of mindblowing stories in Dum Laga Ke India by Biryani by Kilo

In a time when the streaming world is abuzz with an infinite arsenal of food shows, it becomes a bit tricky to stream one that does not just show you a couple of dishes cooked in ten different manners but offers a mixed bag of genuine entertainment & culture. Luckily, of late, one such series, “Dum Laga Ke India” – Travel, Food & Entertainment show, produced by Biryani By Kilo, has caught our attention, and here’s why it makes us very, very hungry (for food and fun)!

Featuring famed chef Ranveer Brar as the charming host, Dum Laga Ke India, by Biryani By Kilo, takes you through the heart of India’s busiest cities. As Ranveer trails through some of the oldest lanes and best-kept culinary joints, he talks to us about some lesser-known facts and stories that are packed with cultural significance and the making of popular Indian cuisines. Wait, there’s more! The show also hosts Actress Vaani Kapoor & Pranitha Subhash, Badminton Champion PV Sindhu & Singer Armaan Malik, who share their personal memories of food, culture, and places.

Join Ranveer on his trip to Mumbai in the first episode where he visits some of the city’s most famous gullies and oldest eateries that stand as a testament to its culture and heritage. And then participate in an entertaining chat & dance with actress Vaani Kapoor who reveals her fondest food memories before parting ways on a very Dumdaar note– relishing a delectable pot of Dum Handi Biryani from Biryani By Kilo at an iconic location. In the second episode , when Brar meets Olympic medalist PV Sindhu in the land of Charminar, Hyderabad, an epic badminton match is scheduled! And no we are not telling you who wins this round, you have to watch it for yourself! All we can say is that the terrific duo is joined by world-famous delicacy, the Hyderbadai Dum Biryani over some great conversations. Because when you are in Hyderabad, you must eat like the Nawabs! Kolkata’s inseparable connection with everything music, art, literature, and food is no new secret but in case you don’t believe us, ask the singer-heartthrob, Armaan Malik who meets Ranveer in the third episode , and together they devour the city’s lip-smacking Kachagolla and more. And if you thought that’s all, wait till you watch him singing his favourite Bengali song and as they jam through to create the new Biryani Anthem!

Moving on to the Silicon Valley of India, Ranveer surprises us with anecdotes that are just too unreal to believe about Bengaluru! This city has seen many changes over the past few years but the taste of its traditional food, including the famous South Biryani, remains unchanged! Even the South superstar Pranitha Subhash agrees! From Pranitha’s and Ranveer’s thoroughly entertaining hook steps to finally watching what goes behind in the making of the most sought-after Dum Biryani in the fourth episode , there’s never a dull moment in this show and we can bet on it! Amidst all the diverse cultures, celebrities, and food that the show celebrates, it’s the endless love for Dum Biryani that unites us in a single bond. And kudos to Biryani By Kilo who have so thoughtfully retained the authenticity of each and every type of Dum cooked handi Biryani, from Lucknowi to Hyderabadi to Kolkata by offering us an unforgettable taste. BBK Dum Cooks the biryani in the handi and delivers the same handi to keep the flavours and spices beautifully infused in each grain of rice. Dum Biryanis and kebabs from Biryani By Kilo are one-of-a-kind, and no matter which city you are in, the taste will remind you of gastronomical delight!