13 best Kader Khan dialogues that prove his pen had a voice

Late veteran actor, comedian, and screenwriter Kader Khan’s contribution will always be remembered in the history of Indian cinema. Khan worked in over 300 Hindi films and penned dialogues for more than 200 movies in his illustrious career spanning several decades. If you are searching for Kader Khan dialogues, then we got you covered.

Kader Khan is best remembered for his negative and comic roles in Hindi movies. He worked in movies like Dulhe Raja, Coolie No. 1, Naseeb, Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi to name a few.

Khan also wrote dialogues for films like Naseeb, Agneepath, Hum, Coolie, Shahenshah, Dulhe Raja, Amar Akbar Anthony, Roti, Jawani Diwani, and many more. These films had quite catchy Kader Khan dialogues.

Kader Khan’s career as a dialogue writer began in the 1970s. While Khan started his writing journey with the film, Jawani Diwani in 1972, he got his big break with Roti in 1974.

Kader Khan's dialogues were all about sharp wit, emotions, and creative wordplay that resonated with the minds of the audience. His lines were memorable and would create an impact on cinephiles. So much so that many Kader Khan dialogues have become iconic over the years.

13 best Kader Khan dialogues that never feel old

Advertisement

1. Zindagi toh khuda ki rehmat hai, joh nahi samjha uski zindagi pe laanat hai- Naseeb

Kader Khan played a negative role in Manmohan Desai’s 1981 film, Naseeb. Khan was cast as Raghuvir aka Raghu in the movie. In a scene, Kader Khan mouthed the dialogue about how he perceives life.

2. Mohabbat ko samajhna hai toh pyare khud mohabbat kar, kinare se kabhi andaaz-e-toofan nahi hota- Hum

Kader Khan played the role of General Chittori Pratap Sinha/Satrangi in the 1991 film, Hum. Kader Khan gave a perspective on his understanding of love. The dialogue roughly translates as ‘If you want to understand love, then love yourself, my dear...the shore never senses the storm’.

3. Duniya ki koi jagah itni door nahi hai jahan jurm ke paon mein kanoon, apni faulaadi zanjeeren pehna na sake- Shahenshaah

Kader Khan also wrote dialogues for Amitabh Bachchan’s starrer Shahenshah. This dialogue written by Kader Khan is still remembered to date. It was mouthed by Big B’s character in the film. The line roughly translates as “There is no place in the world so far away that the law cannot put its iron chains on the feet of crime.”

Advertisement

4. Daulat ka kya hai, woh toh aati jati rehti hai, magar beti toh ghar ki izzat hai, aur izzat ek baar chali jaye toh woh laut kar vapis nahi aaya karti- Dulhe Raja

Remember how Kader Khan’s character was at loggerheads with Govinda’s in Dulhe Raja? Kader Khan played the role of KK Singhania, a business tycoon, in the film. In a scene, Singhania talks about how his daughter (Raveena Tandon’s character) matters more to him than money.

5. Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, pura naam, baap ka naam, Dinanath Chauhan, maa ka naam, Suhasini Chauhan, gaon Mandwa, umar chhattis saal nau mahina aath din aur ye solwan ghanta chaalu hai- Agneepath

Amitabh Bachchan, who played the role of Vijay Dinanath Chauhan in Agneepath, delivered this iconic dialogue in the film. It was penned by none other than Kader Khan. Kader Khan wrote quite an impactful dialogue that suited Big B’s character so well.

Advertisement

6. Yam hai hum, hum hai Yam!- Taqdeerwala

Who can forget Kader Khan playing the role of Yamraj in Taqdeerwala? His "yam hai hum..." dialogue was one of the highlights of the film.

7. Duniya mein aadmi ki nahi, uske kapdon ki, uske dhan ki kadar hoti hai- Hero No.1

Kader Khan shared a great camaraderie with Govinda in Hero No.1. In a scene, Khan delivered this dialogue that spoke volumes about the harsh truth of life.

8. Hum bhi wo hain jo kabhi kisi ke peeche nahin khade hote hain, hum jahan khade hote hain, line wahin se shuru hoti hai- Kaalia

Remember when Amitabh Bachchan mouthed this powerful dialogue in his film, Kaalia? It is one of the famous Kader Khan dialogues he wrote in his career.

9. Yeh kaisa locha kiya tune mere pyar ka, maal toh bika nahi bill chad gaya udhaar ka- Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare

That was quite a hilarious one. Kader Khan, who played the role of Bhangari Dada in the film, Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare, delivered this dialogue himself.

10. Aisa to aadmi life mein do-ich time bhaagta hai, Olympic ka race ho ya police ka case ho- Amar Akbar Anthony

Amitabh Bachchan mouthed this dialogue in Amar Akbar Anthony. In a scene, Big B can be heard talking about Jeevan's character who is running away from the police.

Advertisement

11. Bachpan se sar par Allah ka haath aur allahrakkha hai hai apne saath, baaju par saat sau chhiyaasi ka hai billa, bees number ki beedi peeta hoon aur naam hai Iqbal- Coolie

Who remembers this classic Kader Khan dialogue from Coolie? Amitabh Bachchan, who played the role of a porter in the film, delivered these lines.

12. Apun daaru nahi peeta, daaru peene se liver kharab hota hai- Satte Pe Satta

If you have watched Satte Pe Satta, then it might recollect your memories of how Amitabh Bachchan as Ravi mouthed this dialogue while drinking. Hilarious, right?

13. Whiskey mein soda ya pani milane se uska taste kharab ho jaata hai, whiskey mein whiskey milake peena chahiye- Khoon Bhari Maang

Kader Khan, who played the role of Hiralal in the film, Khoon Bhari Maang, delivered this funny dialogue about whiskey. Hiralal surely preferred on the rocks, right?

Now, what are you waiting for? Take a look at these Kader Khan dialogues from his films and enjoy!

ALSO READ: 10 Govinda and Kader Khan movies to tickle your funny bone