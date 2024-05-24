Pahlaj Nihalani recalls helping Govinda during his difficult phase despite not being on good terms; calls David Dhawan ‘selfish’

The former head of the Central Board of Film Certification, Pahlaj Nihalani, has a history of producing numerous Bollywood films. Among his notable successes were Shola Aur Shabnam and Aankhen, released in 1992 and 1993. Both films were helmed by director David Dhawan and featured Govinda in prominent roles.

Recently, Nihalani discussed his professional relationship with Govinda, revealing their lack of genuine friendship. He disclosed instances where the actor approached him solely for assistance.

Pahlaj Nihalani on his bond with Govinda

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Pahlaj was questioned about his relationship with Chunky Panday and Govinda. He responded, "Mein Chunky ke saath toh hu. Humlogo ki baatein hoti rehti hai. Leking Govinda ke saath meri kabhi bhi…3-4 picture banayi mein uske saath jinmein se 2 band bhi hogayi.” (I am still in touch with Chunky. We often communicate. However, as for Govinda, I have collaborated with him on about 3-4 films, out of which 2 were not even completed.)

He further added, "Picture shuru kiya tha lekin kisi controversy ke wajah se band hogayi kyunki Govinda kaan ka bohot kachcha tha. Toh kisi wajah se wo shooting outdoor mein hi nai aaya." (The film was initiated but abruptly halted due to a controversy. Govinda's commitment was uncertain because of some personal issues. Consequently, he couldn't join the outdoor shooting for some reason.)

Pahlaj Nihalani accuses Govinda of ditching him

Continuing on Govinda's absence during outdoor shoots, Pahlaj Nihalani revealed, "Mein outdoor mein jaa ke baitha raha. Uski mother ko inko unko sabko pucha. Last mein pura outdoor unit Hyderabad mein baitha hua tha. David ne uske kaan mein kya bola kya nai bola waha se hum dono mein misunderstanding aur shuru hui."

(I waited at the outdoor location while his mother and everyone else kept asking him to join. Eventually, the entire outdoor unit was set up in Hyderabad. Misunderstandings between David and me arose from what was communicated or not communicated regarding his involvement.)

Speaking further about his relationship with Govinda, he stated, "Uske saath meri dosti kabhi nai rahi. Chahe wo Iljaam ho. Jab usko problem hui tab wo mere pass aya aur meine uske saath picture banayi. Jab wo dhund raha tha kaam, tab meine usko sign kiya, bohot badi picture di. Phir jab uske pass kaam ni thi toh usko Shola aur Shabnam di."

(There was never a true friendship between us, regardless of any accusations. When he faced problems, he came to me, and I collaborated with him on a film. When he was struggling with work, I signed him up for a significant project and gave him a big break. Then, when he was out of work again, I offered him Shola aur Shabnam.)

Pahlaj Nihalani on David Dhawan

Talking about David Dhawan, he said, "He is a selfish person jo dusre ki sidhi par chadhte hai." (He is a selfish individual who climbs on others' success.)

Despite the success of two blockbusters, Shola Aur Shabnam and Aankhen, released in 1992 and 1993, respectively, Pahlaj Nihalani did not collaborate with Govinda for 19 years until Rangeela Raja was released in 2019. Furthermore, Nihalani and Dhawan never teamed up again after Aankhen.

