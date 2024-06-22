5 times Kiara Advani showed jumpsuits are her go-to fashion choice for any outing and we're in love with her picks

Putting together a stylish outfit has never been easier, thanks to the jumpsuit. It is perfect for all seasons, but it especially works well in the summer. Slipping into a slinky jumpsuit when the temperature is soaring requires almost no effort.

Coming in various forms, you can wear them to quaint dates, boardrooms, or even as glamorous evening wear. Take it from Bollywood bombshell Kiara Advani, who has mastered the art of rocking all kinds of jumpsuits.

Here are 5 of her most fabulous ones. Whether you’re looking for partywear or power dressing, these jumpsuit looks by Kiara will satiate all your style curiosities.

Kiara’s utility-chic halter-neck jumpsuit with backless detail

Utility but make it sexy! For promotions of her flick Govinda Naam Mera, Kiara wore a Cult Gaia jumpsuit in a washed-out khaki green hue. Her backless halter-neck jumpsuit features a U-shaped metal accent and a keyhole cut-out in the front and zipper. The slouchy parachute pants with side pockets are finished with toggle tie-ups.

The Shershaah starlet paired her jumpsuit with gold accessories, which included chunky hand stacks, artsy sculptural hoops, and gilded Louboutin pumps with iconic red bottoms. For her glam, Kiara went with a sporty ponytail with bronzy make-up, fluttery lashes, and glossy coral pout.

Serving femme-fatal energy, Kiara stuns in a lace and leather jumpsuit

Talk about a fashion statement! Kiara’s black lace jumpsuit is the epitome of strong feminine sensuality. Embellished with sparkling stones for that extra dose of glam and cinched with a wide leather belt with a spiky border, the Guilty actress’s fitted, sheer jumpsuit serves subversive romance.

Kiara complemented her lacy look with bold rectangular hoops in yellow gold. For her glam, she sported flowing voluminous waves and her luminous visage looked sculpted. Dark, lush brows framed her face and she finished her look with peachy tints that enhanced her glossy pout and dewy skin.

Kiara’s electric blue sequinned jumpsuit is made to dazzle the dance floor

A nod to the disco nights of Studio 54, Kiaria’s shimmering electric blue jumpsuit by Naeem Khan commands attention. Her sequined attire features power shoulders that extend to long sleeves. The super-plunged neckline ends in a sharp V-shape around Kiara’s midriff and the jumpsuit flares at the bottom to form wide-leg pants. The outfit is snugly wrapped with a tie-up belt that almost blends away in all the glimmer.

The Lust Stories actress pulled off a wet look for this head-turning ensemble, her hair glued down with gel and her skin glistening under the lights. Her glam was finished with a bronze contour and peach hues for her subtly blushed skin and lustrous lips.

Playful yet polished, Kiara’s gingham and denim jumpsuit is perfect for summer dates

The Bhool Bulaiya 2 star wore a denim and gingham checkered print jumpsuit with a criss-cross halter neckline, cut-out bodice, and corseted waist. The indigo blue denim bottoms feature side pockets and flare out in extra-baggy wide-leg pants. Peppy on top and grungy at the bottom, Kiara’s jumpsuit is perfect as a statement-making summer look

The starlet accessorized her jumpsuit with geometric gold earrings and nude heels. Her hair slicked back and secured in a braided style, Kiara skipped on eyeliner and looked radiant with mascara-laden eyes, glossy petal-pink lips, and a sheer veil of blush.

Kiara’s neon jumpsuit can stop the traffic with its unparalleled swag

Steer clear from Kiara’s electrifying jumpsuit if you are a wallflower, because there is no way you can hide away in this outfit. The Good Newwz actress wore a neon green jumpsuit by ATSU for her film promotions. Half a blazer and half a sweetheart bodice, Kiara’s one-shoulder ensemble features a draped sash and is finished with floor-kissing flared pants.

The JugJugg Jeeyo star accessorized her outfit with rose-tinted micro sunglasses. Keeping her hair in a bouncy blowout, Kiara sported her signature glossy pout in pastel pink, while a sheer and luminous blush made her porcelain complexion even more radiant.

From festive options decked in sequins and lace to casual-chic denim and backless ones, Kiara Advani’s jumpsuit looks celebrate the versatility of this iconic fashion staple. It also proved that you don’t need multiple pieces to make a statement when one can pack all the power in this one-piece wonder.

