  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut exempted from home quarantine under short term visitor category; Will leave Mumbai next week

As Kangana Ranaut has reached Mumbai on September 9, it is reported that the actress has been spared from the 14 days home quarantine period.
45793 reads Mumbai Updated: September 10, 2020 04:35 pm
Kangana Ranaut exempted from home quarantine under short term visitor category; Will leave Mumbai next weekKangana Ranaut exempted from home quarantine under short term visitor category; Will leave Mumbai next week
  • 4
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kangana Ranaut has been making the headlines for quite some time now courtesy her ongoing tussle with the Maharashtra government. What started with the Queen actress's controversial remarks equating Mumbai with PoK, ended up on Kangana receiving threats about returning to the city. However, the actress, who hasn't been the one to be suppressed, had challenged the threats and reached Mumbai on September 9. While her return to Mumbai has been a buzzing topic, it is reported that she has been exempted from the home quarantine period by BMC.

For the uninitiated, in the wake of the COVID 19 outbreak, the Maharashtra government has set a guideline where every visitor in the city will be home quarantined for two weeks given the pandemic. However, Kangana has been exempted from these guidelines. Reportedly, this decision was taken under the short term visitor category. According to a report in PTI, Kangana had made an online application for the exemption from home quarantine as she was on a short visit. Reportedly, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress will be leaving Mumbai next week on September 14. 

“Since she is staying here for less than a week, she was exempted under the 'short-term visitor category',” the BMC official was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, BMC has been witnessing a massive flak over their apparent revenge demolition drive over Kangana's office in Palli Hill. It was reported that amid Kangana's ongoing tussle with the Maharashtra government the BMC had raided her office and put up on ‘stop work notice' based on allegations of illegal construction. And on Wednesday, the official made an attempt to demolish the office.

Also Read: BMC on Kangana Ranaut's property: No further demolition needed as illegal portions taken down

Credits :PTI

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Anonymous 19 minutes ago

great

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

I now have much more respect for Kangna than ever.

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

Does it mean all illegal constructions and occupations have been demolished. Let's see when that is accomplished. These are like hiccups. Once in a way. Contagious attitudes prevailing among people.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Kangana is a strong woman. Maybe she is walking right to be able to talk about the others.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement