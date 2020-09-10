Kangana Ranaut exempted from home quarantine under short term visitor category; Will leave Mumbai next week

As Kangana Ranaut has reached Mumbai on September 9, it is reported that the actress has been spared from the 14 days home quarantine period.

has been making the headlines for quite some time now courtesy her ongoing tussle with the Maharashtra government. What started with the Queen actress's controversial remarks equating Mumbai with PoK, ended up on Kangana receiving threats about returning to the city. However, the actress, who hasn't been the one to be suppressed, had challenged the threats and reached Mumbai on September 9. While her return to Mumbai has been a buzzing topic, it is reported that she has been exempted from the home quarantine period by BMC.

For the uninitiated, in the wake of the COVID 19 outbreak, the Maharashtra government has set a guideline where every visitor in the city will be home quarantined for two weeks given the pandemic. However, Kangana has been exempted from these guidelines. Reportedly, this decision was taken under the short term visitor category. According to a report in PTI, Kangana had made an online application for the exemption from home quarantine as she was on a short visit. Reportedly, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress will be leaving Mumbai next week on September 14.

“Since she is staying here for less than a week, she was exempted under the 'short-term visitor category',” the BMC official was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, BMC has been witnessing a massive flak over their apparent revenge demolition drive over Kangana's office in Palli Hill. It was reported that amid Kangana's ongoing tussle with the Maharashtra government the BMC had raided her office and put up on ‘stop work notice' based on allegations of illegal construction. And on Wednesday, the official made an attempt to demolish the office.

