Meet actor who began career as a model, worked in films with Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi but hit rock bottom due to legal case

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

As they rightly say, Bollywood is a fickle place to be in. Not everyone can handle the flashy and glamorous world of showbiz. Many actors are lured by the allure of fame, but only a few are fortunate enough to achieve success with their first film. Unfortunately, one misstep can lead to the downfall of their entire career.

One such actor we are talking about here is Shiney Ahuja who climbed the ladder of success after appearing in several successful movies. However, it was just one controversy that led his flourishing life to take a U-turn. Let’s unravel his roller-coaster ride in the industry.

Early life of Shiney Ahuja

Born in May 1973, Shiney Ahuja belonged to a Punjabi family from New Delhi. He completed his studies at St. Xavier's School, Ranchi, and Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan. He later attended Delhi University’s Hansraj College and then RV College of Engineering in Bangalore.

After completing his studies, the Life In A… Metro actor got a soft drink commercial, laying the foundation stone for his wide recognition. After this debut advertisement, he went on to appear in over 40 ads. Before stepping into the world of acting, he was featured in several popular music videos, including Stereo Nation's Pyar Ho Gaya and Altaf Raja's Dil Ka Haal.

Shiney Ahuja's film career

Later, the actor got an audition call from Sudhir Mishra for his film, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. Initially, he was auditioned for Kay Kay Menon’s role, however, upon Ahuja’s request; the veteran filmmaker also auditioned him for the role as he actually bagged, Vikram Malhotra.

After being selected among the 200 aspirants contesting for the role, the film brought him critical acclaim and was also screened at several prestigious film festivals. He then made his stint in Sanjay F. Gupta’s Karam and, Ruchi Narain’s Sins, followed by a cameo appearance in Aamir Khan and Kajol starrer Fanaa in 2006.

Ahuja went on to appear in 2006 release Gangster, directed by Anurag Basu. His character in the film as Daya, a gangster, was well-received by the audiences, making him an overnight star. This marked the start of a flourishing career, with subsequent successful movies such as Woh Lamhe (2006), Life In A… Metro (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Khoya Khoya Chand (2007), and, Hijack (2008).

Biggest controversy of Shiney Ahuja's career

Being at the top of his career, it all went topsy-turvy in Shiney’s life in the year 2009 after his 19-year-old house help accused the actor of r*ping her in his Mumbai house. The shocking claims left all the fans of the actor and the entertainment world in shock. Following the complaint, the actor was booked under Section 376 (rape) and Section 506 (threat to kill) of the Indian Penal Code.

In the year 2011, the actor’s maid withdrew her statement and rubbished the allegations of being r*ped. However, the court felt that the retraction was done under pressure, following which Shiney was sentenced to 7 years of imprisonment in 2011. The actor came out on bail after his wife, Anupam Ahuja's relentless efforts.

From a controversial period of 2009 to 2015, he appeared in three films- Dheeme Dheeme, Ghost, and the last one being Anees Bazmee’s Welcome Back. None of these films turned out to be fruitful in his career and ever since, he has been away from the spotlight.

Shiney Ahuja's current life

However, it was nearly a couple of years back; a fan page claimed that the actor had been living in Manila, Philippines.

In his personal life, Shiney is married to Anupam Ahuja since 1997 and the couple also has a daughter, Arshiya.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

